Global High Performance Alloys Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2026

Non-ferrous alloys comprising titanium and aluminum are used in a broad range of applications including gas turbines and aerospace due to their superior mechanical properties. Post pandemic growth in the market will be driven by demand momentum for lightweight, high performance materials in various applications in the aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, construction, energy generation, among others. Another important growth driver will be the substitution of metals including steel by aluminum
and titanium-based high-performance alloys supported by their increasing use in the manufacture of rocket and aircraft engines; in the automotive sector due to their contribution towards significant weight reduction; and in oil & gas exploration applications due to their capabilities to withstand high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. The market will also witness growth due to increasing activities of titanium extraction and magnesium mining leading to high availability of these elements, which are used as raw materials for the manufacture of high performance alloys.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Performance Alloys estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Non-Ferrous Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Super Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global High Performance Alloys market. Demand will be driven by industrial and aerospace applications due to the ability of non-ferrous alloys to withstand high pressure and temperature. The demand for super alloys is expected to be driven by their attractive properties such as strength at high temperature, toughness, and resistance to oxidizing and corrosive environments. Market demand for super alloys will be fueled by their increasing use in oil & gas industries, chemical/petrochemical processing, and power plants.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
The High Performance Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In the post-COVID-19 scenario, anticipated resurgence in core end-use sectors especially in the developing Asia-Pacific and Latin America nations, would renew the demand for machine tools in various end-use sectors, thus creating growth opportunities for high performance alloys. Europe is also anticipated to post steady growth in the post pandemic period due to the expected increase in the use of high performance materials in the automotive industry.
Refractory Segment to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
In the global Refractory segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$805.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.7 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured)
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
- Aperam S.A.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- Constellium SE
- Doncasters Group Limited
- ERAMET S.A.
- Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp.
- Glencore Plc
- H.C. Starck GmbH
- Haynes International, Inc.
- High Performance Alloys, Inc.
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- Howmet International Inc.
- Metallurgical Plant Electrostal, JSC
- Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Precision Castparts Corp.
- Sandvik AB
- Special Metals Corporation
- TimkenSteel Corporation
- Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET)
- Universal Stainless & Alloys Inc.
- VDM Metals GmbH
- VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Why Investing in Materials Innovation is Vital for Countries &
Their Economy
HPAs: Here?s Why They Are the Advanced Material of Choice for
Corrosion Resistance & Versatility
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
EXHIBIT 2: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against
New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 3: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
How Major End-Use Markets Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Automotive End-Use Industry
EXHIBIT 5: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry
EXHIBIT 6: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Aerospace Manufacturing End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 7: Global Aerospace & Aviation Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Oil & Gas End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 8: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for
the Years 2015 through 2020
COVID-19 Pain in Oil Production to Spill Over Into 2021
Energy End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 9: Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Here?s How the Post Pandemic Market Will Look Like
High Performance Alloys: A Review of Types, Benefits & End-Use
Applications
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Lightweighting as a Part of the Long-Term Manufacturing
Strategy to Benefit HPA Demand
A Review of Lightweighting in Aerospace Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 10: New Generation Aircraft Fleet Will be Lightweight,
Strengthening the Business Case for Light Alloys: Global Fleet
of Commercial Aircraft in 2036 by Region (in Units)
A Review of Lightweighting in Automobile Manufacturing
Stringent Regulations & Competitive Pressures Prompt Automakers
to Focus on Specialty Alloys
Expanding Industrial Applications for Titanium Based Alloys to
Continue Post Pandemic
EXHIBIT 11: Global Titanium Market by End-use Sector (2022):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Aerospace,
Defense, Industrial, and Others
Here?s Why Nickel Alloys Hold a Stronger Potential for Long-
Term Growth
Opportunities in the Medical Devices Sector to Gain Momentum
Newer Applications to Drive Gains Over the Long-Term
Projected Rebound in Oil Production Post COVID-19 in 2022 to
Positively Impact Demand for HPAs
Expected Recovery in the Construction Industry to Revive Demand
for HPAs in 2021 & Beyond
EXHIBIT 12: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
Forced Investments in Upgrading the Creaking Energy
Infrastructure, Post Pandemic to Drive Demand for HPAs in
Industrial Gas Turbines (IGT)
Turbine Applications Posed for Steady Growth, Post Pandemic
Use of AI in the Design of High Performance Alloys Gains Momentum
