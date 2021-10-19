Worldwide Flow Cytometry Industry to 2026 - Featuring Enzo Life Sciences, Luminex and Merck Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flow cytometry market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Flow cytometry refers to a biophysical and laser-based analytical technology that is used in the analysis of the cells or micelles that are usually suspended in a fluid using a laser beam. This technique aids in subclassifying cell types and detecting residual levels of disease through probes to develop the best treatment plan for the patient. Fluorescent probes, such as bisoxonol, can bind to proteins present on the cell membrane to facilitate the identification of various stages of cell injuries or necrosis. This technique also aids in understanding the structure and composition of the cells for chromosome analysis, cancer diagnosis, protein expression and diagnosis of diseases and hematological malignancies.
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as HIV-AIDS and cancer, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The diagnosis of these diseases requires toxicity testing and an accurate, rapid and sensitive prognosis technique, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of stem cell therapy is also enhancing the utilization of flow cytometry. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of this technique in immunophenotyping, cell sorting, cell proliferation assays and intracellular calcium flux is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the integration of flow cytometry devices with artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, along with the advent of advanced methods, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global flow cytometry market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.
Breakup by Product and Service
- Instruments
- Reagents and Consumables
- Accessories
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Technology
- Cell-Based Flow Cytometry
- Bead-Based Flow Cytometry
Breakup by Application
- Oncology
- Drug Discovery
- Disease Diagnosis
- Stem Cell Therapy
- Organ Transplantation
- Hematology
- Others
Breakup by End-user
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Luminex Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global flow cytometry market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flow cytometry market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product and service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global flow cytometry market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Flow Cytometry Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product and Service
6.1 Instruments
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Reagents and Consumables
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Accessories
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Software
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Services
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Cell-Based Flow Cytometry
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bead-Based Flow Cytometry
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Oncology
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Drug Discovery
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Disease Diagnosis
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Stem Cell Therapy
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Organ Transplantation
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Hematology
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-user
9.1 Hospitals and Clinics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Academic and Research Institutes
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Enzo Life Sciences Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Luminex Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Merck KGaA
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Sony Biotechnology Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Sysmex Partec GmbH
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1u8z77