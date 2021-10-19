Kathleen Rea returns to the stage to perform “Five Angels on the Steps” created by choreographer Newton Moraes a Toronto-based Brazilian choreographer

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moraes lives to transform moments that mark life, positive or negative, into dance. He has intricately woven Rea’s experiences into an imagistic tapestry of human expression -- a testament to Rea, who as a mature dancer, brings a depth of presence and experience to the stage.
The title, “Five Angels on the Steps” derives from Rea’s near-death experience in which she floated out of her body and met five angels. What she learned from them is the driver of this dance work. The angels are forever present in the work, represented by five large octagonal cylinders. Inevitably, Rea’s unique perspective from living with Autism also permeates the work. Along for the ride is “Skelly”, Rea's anatomical skeleton that she uses to teach functional movement in her everyday life. This dance work delves into death, madness, visions, anatomy, sensuality, little monsters, love and loss.
Choreographer - Newton Moraes
Dancer - Kathleen Rea
Lighting Design - Sharon DiGenova
Publicity Photos - David Hou
Theatre: T.Y.T Wychwood Theatre, 601 Christie St. #176, Toronto
Dates and Times: Fri. Nov. 19 and 20 at 8:00 pm and Sun. Nov. 21 at 2:00 pm
Box Office: http://FiveAngelsontheSteps.eventzilla.net
Press Photographs: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ySlSGXSU5oiGkH51U8nuz6lsGqZDVNgO?usp=sharing
CONTACT AND SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES
REAson d’etre dance productions
Toronto Canada Public Relations - Jeff Moskal
info@reasondetre.com
416 545 1515
https://reasondetre.com/
Twitter: @REAson_detre
Instagram: @reasondetredance
Facebook: @reasondetredance
