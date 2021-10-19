Worldwide Terminal Automation Industry to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Emerson Electric and TechnipFMC Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terminal Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global terminal automation market reached a value of US$ 4.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Terminal automation refers to the process of automating various control functions of equipment or machinery in a warehouse or manufacturing unit. A terminal is a storage facility for oil, gas, chemicals and other products that need to be transported to the point of sale (POS). Terminal automation systems (TAS) consist of various mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic and computerized systems to control equipment and processes. They offer centralized and systematic control over the entire product handling process, which involves bulk loading, receiving, reconciling, storing and distributing products. They provide various other benefits, such as reduced operational and maintenance costs, improved productivity and enhanced security of assets and human resources.
Significant growth in the oil and gas industry, along with increasing industrial automation, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Terminal operators are utilizing automated systems that improve the productivity and efficiency of the terminal by handling larger vessels with greater holding capacities. In line with this, widespread adoption of terminals for blending, storing and handling biofuels is stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the development of technologically advanced automation solutions and the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud-computing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions offer improved support and monitoring of remote sites, cloud-based tracking, smart event processing and administration of unmanned operations. Other factors, including the increasing investments to upgrade existing terminals, especially in developing countries, along with the growing adoption of wireless technologies, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global terminal automation market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, offering, project type and vertical.
Breakup by Offering
- Hardware
- Control Systems
- Security Systems
- Field Devices
- Trucks and Pipelines
- Others
- Software and Services
Breakup by Project Type
- Brownfield Projects
- Greenfield Projects
Breakup by Vertical
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, General Electric Company, Honeywell Process Solutions (Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, TechnipFMC Plc and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global terminal automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global terminal automation market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the project type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global terminal automation market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Terminal Automation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Offering
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Control Systems
6.1.2.2 Security Systems
6.1.2.3 Field Devices
6.1.2.4 Trucks and Pipelines
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Software and Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Project Type
7.1 Brownfield Projects
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Greenfield Projects
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Vertical
8.1 Oil and Gas
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Chemical
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Emerson Electric Co.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Endress+Hauser AG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 General Electric Company
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Honeywell Process Solutions (Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Schneider Electric SE
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 TechnipFMC PLC
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
