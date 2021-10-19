IBC Advanced Alloys Names Chief Technology Officer to Explore Production of New Advanced Alloy Products

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) is pleased to announce that it named Ben Rampulla to serve as its Chief Technology Officer, and has named Mark Doelling, a 30-year veteran of the specialty alloy industry, to lead its Engineered Materials (“EM”) Division. The EM Division produces IBC’s high-performance beryllium-aluminum alloy products for defense systems and commercial applications such as semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Ben Rampulla Promoted to Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Rampulla, a 40+ year veteran of the investment casting industry, has served as President of IBC’s EM division since 2018. As Chief Technology Officer, he will lead a team charged with developing new applications and markets for beryllium-aluminum, beryllium-copper, and other strategic alloys. The Company’s current array of alloy products can be seen here.

Prior to joining IBC, Mr. Rampulla was Director of Engineering at Nu-Cast, Inc., which produced investment castings of beryllium-aluminum and other alloys for aerospace and other industries. Previously, he worked for 29 years at Precision Castparts Corporation, including serving as Chief Engineer at that Company’s aerospace materials foundry, a $40 million-a-year revenue generating facility, and General Manager of Wyman-Gordon Titanium Casting Corp. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Ingersoll-Rand and Hitchiner Manufacturing.

A Six Sigma Blackbelt and Kaizan trainer, Mr. Rampulla received his B.S. in Ceramic Engineering from Rutgers University and is a graduate of the Whittemore School of Business’ Executive Development Program. He is the author of several peer-reviewed publications and previously served on the American Foundry Society’s Committee on Investment Casting and on the American Metals Society (AMS) Material Review Board.

Mark D. Doelling to Lead EM Division

IBC has also appointed Mark D. Doelling as President of the Company’s EM Division, replacing Mr. Rampulla. Mr. Doelling has worked for more than 30 years to grow companies in the turbine engine and industry markets that supply Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) such as GE Aviation, Siemens, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls Royce. Mr. Doelling has also provided consulting services to major manufacturing companies such as Bescast, Precision CastParts, Saudi Electric Corporation, Rotec, Honda Jet, and Eaton Rotor. He served as President and Founder of Casting Turbine Consulting LLC, President of Triax Turbine Components, and President/Founder of Dynamic Turbine LLC. He also served in senior management positions with Sermatech, Wyman Gordon Investment Castings, and Precision Founders, Inc. Mr. Doelling received his B.A. in Business Administration from Georgia Southern University.

Additional Promotions Announced

Rajeev Jain

A 17-year veteran of IBC’s Copper Alloys Division, Mr. Jain has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Engineering, where he will promote highly technical market solutions to customers worldwide. Formerly, he worked at Hussey Copper for 10 years in various senior positions before joining Nonferrous Products, which IBC acquired in October 2008. Rajeev received a Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgy in 1991 from Rourkela, India, and received his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in 2008.

Ken Shasteen

Mr. Shasteen has been promoted to Vice President of Foundry Operations & Senior Metallurgist, where he will oversee operations of the Copper Alloys Division’s new foundry operation in Franklin, IN. Mr. Shasteen has worked for IBC since November 2000. Prior to IBC, Ken worked for NGK Metals in Sweetwater, TN casting beryllium copper alloys, and for Manufacturing Sciences Corporation in Oak Ridge, TN recycling radioactive steel and depleted uranium alloys. Ken earned his degree in Materials Science and Engineering with a concentration in Metallurgy from the University of Tennessee in 1994.

Nathan Dockocil

Mr. Dockocil has been promoted to Engineering Manager, where he will manage and direct the activities of the Engineering Department, which is responsible for new product development, product quality, process control, scrap reduction, and capital expenditures and justifications. Mr. Dockocil will also work with customer design teams to improve product quality and producibility. A Process/Product Engineer at IBC since 2018, Mr. Dockocil formerly worked at PCC Structurals and Green Grid Construction. He received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire.

“IBC has grown into one of the world’s leading mission-critical alloy manufacturers because of our ability to develop new and innovative products and technologies, and the Board and I are enthusiastic about continuing to make appropriate investments in new product development,” said Mark A. Smith, IBC’s CEO. “With Ben Rampulla leading this effort as Chief Technology Officer, I am confident that IBC is well positioned to continue innovating and developing new products in close coordination with our customers.”

“I am also very pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Doelling as President of IBC’s Engineered Materials Division,” Mr. Smith said. “Mark has already made significant contributions to our rapidly growing beryllium-aluminum alloy business and has several decades of experience in both manufacturing investment cast products for defense and commercial customers as well as helping to guide Fortune 1000 companies to the right technology solution. He is an excellent choice to lead our EM Division.”

“Finally, I am pleased to announce several well-deserved management-level promotions for Rajeev Jain, Ken Shasteen, and Nathan Dockocil,” he added. “These individuals are extraordinarily talented and dedicated team members, and we look forward to their continuing leadership and contributions to IBC’s future growth.”

