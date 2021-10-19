Mobix Labs Opens Design Center in Australia

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today announced it has opened a new design center in Sydney, Australia, with the hiring of a veteran team of engineers who have strong track records in the successful development and layout of radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs).



The newly hired engineers each have an average of nearly 20 years of experience across multiple aspects of ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), mixed-signal IC and RFIC layout design, including all ranges of mmWave 5G, multi-beam polarization, beamformers and digital signal isolators.

“Our new design team in Australia has deep, proven experience creating fully qualified silicon in a wide range of RF, application-defined and custom chips,” said Kirby Lam, executive vice president of engineering at Mobix Labs, who also will be leading the new Sydney-based mmWave RFIC design center. “These highly experienced engineers bring to us a wealth of know-how in circuit design, particularly getting it right the first time, from architecture planning to system-level specifications, layout, tapeout and mask generation.”

Mobix Labs recently introduced its MBX10 True5G™ mmWave beamformer AIP (antenna-in-package) and its MIC600 single-chip, single-die beamformer IC that deliver ultra-wideband performance from 24.25 – 43.5 GHz. The company’s CMOS-based technology offers significant advantages in performance, efficiency, cost, size, and time to market across a wide variety of customer applications, including automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products.

“Mobix Labs is an innovation company at its core, holding one of the most sought-after patent portfolios,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “More than 80 percent of our employees are engineers, and we are currently expanding technical staff in Australia, as well as globally, and plan to introduce more design centers around the world. With Kirby at the helm, the expansion of our new mmWave RFIC design center in Sydney is an important step in our growth, as we continue to introduce fully scalable components such as our new MBX10 and MIC600 beamformers that provide unparalleled levels of performance for next-generation wireless products.”

More information on current job openings at Mobix Labs can be found by visiting https://www.mobixlabs.com/careers.

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks. The company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. Based in Irvine, Calif., Mobix Labs also has offices in San Jose, Phoenix and Shanghai. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .

