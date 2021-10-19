Global Traditional Wound Management Markets, 2021-2028 - Rising Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Traditional Wound Management Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global traditional wound management market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of accidents, and rising number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are the key driving factors for the market.



The global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases is one of the key driving factors for market growth. Factors such as the adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking are majorly contributing to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Cancer has been a global healthcare burden as it is one of the leading causes of death. Most surgical wounds post-cancer surgery are relatively large in size and deep, producing exudate that requires regular care.



The wound care products such as bandages, medical tapes, and gauze help to manage large wounds, significantly reducing the risk of further infection. According to the estimates from the WHO, in 2018, one in five men and one in six women globally develop cancer during their lifetime.

Moreover, as per reports published by WHO, 18.1 million new cancer cases have been reported in 2018, globally. In addition, it also reported that over 70.0% of cancer-related deaths typically occur in middle- and low-income countries. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and the number of surgeries being performed have also increased globally. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to positively impact market growth over the forecast period.



Traditional Wound Management Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the acute wounds segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the rising cases of accidents and trauma globally

The gauze segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to its wide range of applicability in various types of injuries and availability of numerous products

The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the rising cases of burns and surgeries

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising number of diabetic patients in this region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Traditional Wound Management Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

3.3.1.2 Rising number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

3.3.1.3 Increasing number of accidents

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Rising treatment cost

3.3.2.2 Increasing use of advanced wound care products

3.4 Traditional Wound Management: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 PESTLE analysis



Chapter 4 Traditional Wound Management Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Traditional Wound Management Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

4.5.1 Gauze

4.5.2 Tape

4.5.3 Bandage

4.5.4 Cotton



Chapter 5 Traditional Wound Management Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Traditional Wound Management Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

5.5.1 Chronic Wounds

5.5.1.1 Chronic Wounds Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.1.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

5.5.1.3 Pressure Ulcers

5.5.1.4 Venous Leg Ulcers

5.5.2 Acute Wounds

5.5.2.1 Acute Wounds Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2.2 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

5.5.2.3 Burn Wounds



Chapter 6 Traditional Wound Management Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Traditional Wound Management Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2028

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.2 Clinics

6.5.3. Home healthcare



Chapter 7 Traditional Wound Management Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, Application, and End-use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Regional Market Dashboard

7.4 Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 8 Traditional Wound Management Market - Competitive Analysis

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Smith & Nephew

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Derma Sciences Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

BSN Medical

