National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Announces New Board of Directors Chairman and Members

Washington, DC, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, today announced the appointment of Kyle Skiermont, PharmD, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Skiermont, who joined the NASP Board in 2016, succeeds Michael Einodshofer, RPh, MBA.

“It has been a great honor to have served as Chairman,” said Einodshofer. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments during my term. Despite the pandemic, we increased our overall membership and attracted new corporate members both large and small on our journey to be the unified voice of specialty pharmacy. I’m excited to transition the Chairman role to Kyle, who undoubtedly will continue to expand NASP’s influence on clinical practice standards, specialty certification, education, and advocacy.”

“I am deeply grateful to Michael for his vision, dedication, and passion for supporting NASP and the industry,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President and CEO of NASP. “Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Kyle’s leadership. Kyle brings a wealth of experience and a strategic vision for NASP and the industry, which will be critical to continue NASP’s growth, and meet the growing and ever-changing needs of the specialty pharmacy industry.”

Kyle Skiermont serves as the Vice President of Pharmacy and Therapeutics at Nebraska Medicine and is responsible for leading all aspects of pharmacy services at this academic health system. In addition, he serves as Assistant Dean for Clinical Affairs at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Pharmacy. Prior to Nebraska Medicine, Skiermont served as the senior vice president, specialty pharmacy and home delivery services at Prime Therapeutics. Prior to joining Prime, Skiermont served as chief operating officer at Fairview Pharmacy Services, where he held several leadership positions. With his clinical background and leadership experience, Skiermont has played a key role in developing patient-centered, integrated, specialty care for patients and providers. He is a frequent college of pharmacy guest lecturer and national speaker on pharmacy related topics. Skiermont received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the UNMC College of Pharmacy in Omaha.

In addition to naming a new Chairman, NASP welcomed the following new NASP board members:

Nancy Crowell, Senior Vice President of Operations, Senderra Specialty Pharmacy

Scott Guisinger, PharmD, CSP, Vice President VP, Pharmacy, The Golub Corporation/Price Chopper/Market 32 Supermarkets

Jon Pritchett, PharmD, Program Director, Accreditation Commission for Healthcare (ACHC)

Kristin Williams, PharmD, Executive Vice President, Chief Health Officer, Hy-Vee, Inc.

President, Amber Specialty Pharmacy/Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for our industry. The needs of NASP members are changing rapidly and NASP is implementing thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit specialty pharmacy stakeholders for years to come. Our board members have done an outstanding job and I have no doubt that all of our new board members will do the same,” said Kyle Skiermont. “We are very fortunate to have such a strong backing from so many renowned leaders throughout the industry.”

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With nearly 150 corporate and 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

