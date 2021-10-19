SportsHub Games Network Integrates SharpLink’s C4 Sports Betting Conversion Technology with NFC High Stakes and Fanball Daily Fantasy Sports Gaming Sites

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that SportsHub Games Network, Inc., an industry leading fantasy and sports game content provider, has integrated SharpLink’s pioneering C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology with its NFC High Stakes and Fanball Daily Fantasy Sports gaming websites to proactively engage and convert its fantasy game players into sports bettors in states where online betting has been legalized.



Built from the ground-up specially for the emerging U.S. sports betting market, SharpLink’s C4 Sports Betting Conversion platform was created to replace generic banner ads and buttons to serve sports fans personalized betting offers that are based on user behavioral data and intelligence captured and analyzed by the C4 engine. In a one-year internal study conducted in collaboration with NFC High Stakes, SharpLink compared standard banner ad performance against C4 integration performance, finding that personalized betting offers served by the C4 engine resulted in 59.31% user engagement versus only 8.86% for banner ads. Moreover, when comparing ultimate conversion rates, SharpLink’s C4 technology outperformed banner ads by over 300%.

SportsHub is a trusted industry leading game content provider that distributes real money fantasy sports games and contests through its highly popular SportsHub Games Network. Its Fanball gaming site is one of the top daily fantasy sports destinations where users compete against skilled players in draft, auction and salary cap style daily fantasy contests; and its NFC High Stakes web property is the premier host of high stakes fantasy football, baseball and basketball contests with the largest payouts in the industry, featuring live drafts in Las Vegas and New York. Together, Fanball and NFC High Stakes engage and entertain hundreds of thousands of fantasy sports game players per year.

The integration of the C4 platform with Fanball and NFC High Stakes provides for the linking of the sites’ fantasy gamers, located only in legal sports gaming states, with real-time bet offers from sportsbook partners. SportsHub and SharpLink have signed a revenue-share agreement providing for division of affiliate marketing services fees generated by conversion of Fanball and NFC High Stakes players to bettors on the sportsbook partners platform.

Christian Peterson President of SportsHub, stated, “Our network attracts 1.89 million visits from game players annually, and we are very excited about the opportunity to actively provide them with online sports betting through our partnership with SharpLink. In collaboration with SharpLink’s talented development team, the integration of C4 onto our Fanball and NFC High Stakes gaming platform has proven to be very simple and hassle-free.”

SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian noted, “Given our close working ties to SportsHub, a major shareholder in SharpLink, it provides SharpLink with an ideal proving ground from which to gain real-time, actionable insight on the operation and performance of our C4 Betting Conversion platform. Moreover, SportsHub’s fantasy gaming web properties provides us direct access to a large and growing audience of fantasy game players from which to glean deep behavioral data and user intelligence that we can then leverage and apply in our marketing strategies to educate sportsbooks and sports media operators on the underpinning value proposition inherent in our game-changing C4 technology.”

According to research released by the American Gaming Association in September of this year, a record 45.2 million Americans plan to bet on the 2021 National Football League season alone – up 36% over 2020 – with sports betting market tracker PlayUSA reporting that at least $12 billion will be wagered by the end of the season. Moreover, in the inaugural Pickswise Annual Sports Bettor Survey, published last month, Pickswise found that “most bettors played fantasy sports, too.”

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion Platform delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, AI-enabled behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming sector. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

