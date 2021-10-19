In Stock and Ready to Ship: Gator’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Something for Everyone

Tampa, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, FL – Disruptions in the supply chain have made national headlines with no signs of slowing down. That makes having products available this holiday season even more important. Thankfully, Gator Cases, Gator Frameworks and Levy’s are coming through in spades, offering a plethora of great new products available for the guitarist or pro audio enthusiast in mind to bring plenty of holiday cheer.



“We know that customers are worried about getting what they want in time for the holidays and we adjusted our product and inventory plans to ensure customers had great options to complete their wish lists,” said Rob McCoy, Product Management Director for Gator Co., the parent company of Gator Cases, Gator Frameworks and Levy’s. “For example, we knew early on the demand for Gator Frameworks’ content creation accessories and made sure they were available at price points for this holiday season.”



It all kicks off with a truly “iconic” choice, Gator’s ICON Guitar Gig Bags, featuring multi-layered Semi-Rigid Construction with Weather-Resistant 1000D Black Nylon Exterior Fabric and Soft Interior Lined with Red Micro-Velvet Fabric.



Let’s follow that up with another hot new Gator product, the Fret Mute Series (GTR FRETMUTELG-1BK, GTR FRETMUTEMD-1BK, GTR FRETMUTEMD-3BK, GTR FRETMUTESM-1BK and GTR FRETMUTE XL-1BK) which give guitarists an option for suppressing overtones and sympathetic resonance of open strings during certain guitar techniques.



Guitarists can sure “make their case” with additions to the GWE Series of Cases, comprising the GWE-ACOU-3/4, GWE Dread 12, GWE-Elec and the GWE-UKE SOP. GWE Series cases are intended for daily use, safe storage and quick trips to nearby gigs, providing guitar players with a convention carrying at an unconventional value.

Pro audio professionals can also get into the action for two new Gator products: the Molded Case for Folding and Non-Folding Headphones (G-Headphone Case), fitting most large over-the-ear headphones and gaming headsets with mic attachments, and the EVA Hard Case for the SM7B MIC (G-MIC SM7B-EVA), a custom lightweight case for Shure’s popular vocal microphone.

Next up, take a stand with is Gator Frameworks Desk Clamping Guitar Rest with Clamp Mount (GFW-GTRDSKCLAMP-1000), a table and desk clamping guitar rest cradle that keeps an electric or acoustic guitar in close reach when a stand is far away from a workstation, as well as the Gator Frameworks Elite Series Guitar Furniture Stand (GFW-ELITE GTRXSTD-GRY), which elegantly displays instruments in a studio, living room, showroom floor or similar environment, as is presented in a Driftwood Grey finish.

Also on the Gator Frameworks checklist is the GFWSPKSTMNDSKCMP Studio Monitor Stand, featuring a pair (2) Desktop Studio Monitor Stands that can house most small-sized monitor speakers both horizontally and vertically, as well as a MacBook Air or Pro Model on its multipurpose top deck. Also new from Frameworks is the GFWLAPTOP 1500 Laptop Stand, which houses laptops, projectors, DJ gear, pro audio equipment and sheet music; and GFWMICBCBM3000 Mic Stands, a desk-mounted microphone boom stand for podcasts and recording.



Switching over the Levy’s brand, there are three tremendous additions to the Levy’s Guitar Strap Line: the DM1PD-BLK, part of its Heirloom Series; M26PD-BLK, the Favorite Padded Black Leather Black 3, part of its Classics Series; and MH8P Natural Hemp Straps.



But wait, there’s more. We just checked our list twice and want to conclude with four more new great additions to the Levy’s line: First, guitarists can get the “eye of the tiger” with the Polyester Guitar Strap Japanese Traditional Tiger (MPD2-124). Or perhaps, guitarists will prefer the Polyester Guitar Strap 90s Paper Cup Pattern (MPD2-126), Polyester Guitar Strap Flamingos (MPD2-121) or the 2.5” Pull-Up Butter Leather Guitar Strap — BLK (M17BAS-BLK). Anyone looking to buy a great gift for the musician, producer or content creator in their family should look no further than Gator Cases, Gator Frameworks and Levy’s to find the perfect product this holiday season.

Gator is the leading brand of cases, stands and support system solutions for the music, pro-AV, creative pro, IT, and general utility industries. We have over 1000 different solutions made from vacuum-formed plastics, rotational-molded plastics, wood, sewn, and EVA materials. Leveraging our expertise in case design and manufacturing, Gator has a complete OEM division that works with leading companies around the world to engineer and create custom cases for original equipment manufacturers.

Levy's is a leading manufacturer of guitar straps, gig bags and music accessories. Levy's celebrates and serves every musician, focusing on high-quality materials, customer service and craftsmanship.



