Genasys Inc. Announces Zonehaven Evacuation Software Services Contracts with 13 California Counties

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that 13 California counties have each entered into multi-year Zonehaven software services and evacuation management contracts. First responders, emergency services agencies and the more than 6.9 million residents living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Napa, Nevada, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma and Yuba counties now have access to Zonehaven's critical evacuation planning, alerting and real-time life safety information.



“Our Zonehaven software services and evacuation management platform transforms the entire evacuation process by empowering first responders and emergency services agencies with essential tools to plan, train for and execute timely evacuations and orderly repopulations," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Know Your Zone awareness campaigns provide public safety resources that better prepare residents and businesses for evacuations and emergency events through the community.zonehaven.com webpage."

Mr. Danforth added, "This fiscal year, we expect many additional counties and communities to contract for and utilize our Zonehaven emergency management platform to help better protect their residents before, during and after critical events.”

Emergency services officers are weighing in on how Zonehaven makes evacuations and repopulations faster and safer:

“With this new evacuation system, our first responders and community members are now seeing the same critical information in real time. Zonehaven has been a game changer in Nevada County.” Lieutenant Bob Jakobs, Emergency Operations Coordinator,

Office of Emergency Services, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

“Zonehaven allows us to quickly implement evacuations and display that information to our citizens in real time.” Chris Ingram, Fire Captain, Santa Clara County Fire Department

“Zonehaven will increase our effectiveness in evacuation scenarios by helping create a common operating picture between us, our partners and the public." Ryan Derby, Emergency Services Manager, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services

"In addition to facilitating highly effective pre-planning, training and exercises, the Zonehaven platform incorporates hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disaster scenarios and subsequent impacts on evacuation zones, traffic patterns and public safety,” said Charlie Crocker, Genasys' Zonehaven General Manager. “Emergency services officials use Zonehaven software during all hazards crises to quickly update counties and communities with zone-specific notifications, including evacuation status, live incident updates, real-time weather, road and traffic conditions, nearby shelters and other vital information.”

Over the last two years, the Zonehaven evacuation platform was utilized in California during many major wildfires, including Antelope, Beckworth Complex, Bennett, CZU Lightning Complex, Cache, Coyote, Dixie, Fly, Glass, Glen, Lava, McCash, River Complex and Tenant, as well as local fires. Zonehaven also supported evacuations for active shooter and debris flow hazards across multiple jurisdictions.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.