SPAR Group Expands Distribution Staffing Services Business

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, today reported an investment in a larger team and resources to provide expanded distribution center staffing services to retailers and consumer goods companies.



“The accelerated growth of online sales has increased demand for distribution center resources. With many years of experience providing services to merchants, we are expanding our business to serve clients in both stores and distribution centers – everywhere they need us,” said William Linnane, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. “We have been working in distribution centers for the last several years, but we recognize the new market need and focus; and have expanded our US capacity and operational leadership. Whether it’s a special project, eCommerce omni-channel fulfillment or seasonal needs, we have resources to help.”

SPAR’s national Distribution Services business provides dedicated staff that deliver resources based on the client. Different from traditional DC staffing companies, SPAR’s approach can connect DC resources with store needs. In addition, SPAR can provide strong distribution center experience to ensure the right resources are available. SPAR services range from: Inbound, Put-away, Picking, Packing, Shipping, Returns Processing, Inventory services and more. Depending on the individual distribution center requirement, SPAR customizes programs to be optimally effective with short-term resources, special project completions or long-term labor solutions.

If you have a Distribution Center resource solution question; please contact SPAR Group customer service 248-364-8415 or email us at WeNeedDCHelp@sparinc.com

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 40 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses. SPAR Group provides specialized capabilities across 9 countries and 4 continents.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, view, target or estimate, may, will, should, predict, possible, potential, continue, or strategy, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans and expectations regarding Distribution Center resource market needs. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Business," "Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 31, 2021, our First Amendment to that Annual Report filed on April 29, 2021, our amended Proxy Statement filed on July 20, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release update or publicize any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.