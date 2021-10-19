Game X Change Announces Space Monkey Game Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Game X Change , a gaming platform in which gamers can move assets seamlessly across platforms, games and blockchains in a safe and controlled way, proudly announces its partnership with the Space Monkey Game , which serves as the first independent developer title on the Game X Change platform.



This partnership with Space Monkey, a casual mobile game in which players can earn cryptocurrency tokens, showcases how Game X Change empowers gamers to convert and transfer their in-game currencies from the games they love to play.

“We are excited to partner with Space Monkey and list them on Game X Change,” said Haniff Knight, COO of Game X Change. “Having Space Monkey listed is a welcome flag to new developers interested in the space but hesitant to jump in. The Space Monkey team has been great to work with, and we cannot wait for further development and NFT integrations."

Due to this collaboration, gamers have the ability to play games and earn Space Monkey native tokens. Additionally, future Space Monkey NFTs will be listed on the Game X Change platform allowing users to directly integrate the NFTs into the game.

"As a new play to earn game, we were searching for the right partner who would be as excited for our growth as we were,” said Ray Briant with Space Monkey. “From the first meeting with Game X Change we knew we found the right fit. Game X Change has opened new opportunities for growth and expansion within their ecosystem. We are now experiencing tremendous growth and excitement surrounding our project."

About Game X Change

Game X Change is the future of game asset exchange. It positions itself as the global protocol for the movement of assets and in-game currencies. It seeks to become one of the largest blockchain gaming technology solutions providers with play and earn game SDK integration, NFT marketplace (including APIs), in-game currency networks, cross chain NFTs, and NFT tools. This full suite of tools allows developers to innovate through the use of in-game currencies and NFT assets powered by Game X Change.

About Space Monkey

Space Monkey is a mobile game where you can earn cryptocurrency tokens for playing. Hone your skills, become a top scorer and maximize your rewards paid out in crypto. For more details and information join our Telegram group .

Media Contact:

Haniff Knight

hello@gamexchange.app

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217

Editor@InvestorWire.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee747c58-fa3c-4d55-b389-93ba1ceb1cca