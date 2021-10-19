MASORI THERAPEUTICS AND VYANT BIO, INC. ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

Engagement will combine MASORI’s global platforms and commercial experience in Japan to identify partnerships that leverage Vyant Bio’s advanced analytics and complex human-derived biology to drive drug discovery

Bethesda, MD & Tokyo, Japan and Cherry Hill, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MASORI Therapeutics, a company focused on the pharmaceutical industry is applying artificial intelligence to achieve competitive advantage through the creation of innovative market solutions and Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging global drug discovery company that identifies small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (“CNS”) and oncology-related diseases, announced today they entered into an agreement to pursue co-development and out-licensing partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The MASORI Therapeutics team has decades of experience in all areas of drug discovery and development, including building biopharmaceutical commercial infrastructures and partnerships from concept to consummation.

MASORI Therapeutics combines healthcare and best-in-class digital expertise that enables life sciences companies to leverage artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and virtual reality to achieve brand growth and better analysis, targeting, and execution. The company’s work with Vyant Bio will initially focus in Japan and will center on providing key insights into the application and intersection of their technologies to accelerate partnership-based therapeutic discovery and development.

“I am inspired by Vyant Bio’s commitment to innovation and the discovery of cures for intractable diseases,” said Dane Hallberg, founder, executive chairman and chief executive officer of MASORI Therapeutics. “Vyant Bio embodies the tenets of MASORI Therapeutics, and we look forward to helping both companies drive and advance the development of new therapies that have the potential to make the greatest impact on patients.”

Vyant Bio couples highly functional, complex in vitro human-based organoid platforms with advanced analytics and in vivo preclinical and regulatory expertise to bring the most promising compounds through the discovery pipeline. The company incorporates patient biology early in the discovery process to identify, validate, and de-risk new targets and compounds prior to clinical trials.

“Partnerships are central to scientific advancement, and for patients with CNS and oncology diseases, time is of the essence to uncover new treatments as quickly as possible,” said Jay Roberts, president and chief executive officer of Vyant Bio. “Our relationship with MASORI Therapeutics will identify and drive drug development partnerships that leverage our capabilities to accelerate the discovery and delivery of such treatments.”

ABOUT MASORI THERAPEUTICS

MASORI Therapeutics helps forward-thinking companies apply tomorrow's tools—including artificial intelligence, machine-learning and advanced analytics—to today's challenges. The company’s goal is to forge new links and make unseen connections both visible and actionable in order to deliver insights that generate innovative solutions for people and society. MASORI Therapeutics’ areas of expertise include accelerating drug discovery and development, managing the patient experience, advancing marketing platforms, creating payor strategies and contracting solutions and leveraging customized artificial intelligence chatbots. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland, with a Digital Center of Excellence in Tokyo, Japan. The name MASORI reflects the company’s goal to uncover new ‘truths’ which form the foundation of a better future through enhanced intelligence: in Japanese, 真礎理:MA(Pure, ), SO (Foundational), and RI (Intelligence).



ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) has developed a drug discovery engine centered on revolutionary human-derived biology that incorporates advanced technology driven chemistry, data science, and engineering with global regulatory expertise. Through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities, Vyant Bio rapidly identifies and designs small and large molecule therapeutics that are derisked in human biology much earlier, and have lower costs and failure rates compared to traditional discovery platforms. The Company is focused on efficiently discovering neurology and oncology drugs and, going forward, plans to file two investigational new drug applications annually. Vyant Bio is headquartered in the US, with offices in Europe, and research facilities in Australia. The Company has five state-of-the-art labs and a scientific team with world experts in key areas who have been involved in over 200 investigational new drug applications and over 50 CNS and oncology studies and trials.

