Mitesco Continues Expansion with New Site at 855 Vikings Parkway, Eagan, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company"), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, announced it has executed a lease for its sixth site in the Twin Cities, co-located with the new Minnesota Vikings training facility in Eagan, Minnesota.



"The chance to join the burgeoning neighborhood along with the new Minnesota Vikings football training site was just too good to pass up," said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “This area includes thousands of new apartments and condominiums and should provide a new embedded client base for our The Good Clinic™ services offerings. This new store location complements our current Minneapolis sites, and we believe it will allow us to leverage our marketing and staffing investment, making us a mainstay in the Twin Cities."

Eagan is the largest city in Dakota County, Minnesota. It is the eighth-largest city in the state, with just over 67,000 people. This south metro community is equal distance to both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and is just across the Minnesota River from The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It is home to more than 2,000 diverse businesses and is one of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region’s largest employment and corporate campus centers. Eagan businesses range from sole proprietorships to large Fortune 500 firms, which have made it the highest job growth community in the metro area during the last decade according to the city’s community development department.

About Mitesco, Inc. and The Good Clinic, LLC

Mitesco is building next-generation healthcare systems by designing services and technology solutions that make healthcare more accessible, improve patient outcomes, and lower healthcare costs. The Mitesco team has decades of experience developing successful growth platforms within the healthcare industry using organic and acquisition growth strategies. We believe that exceptional consumer experiences go hand-in-hand with outstanding business outcomes. ( www.MitescoInc.com & https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitescoincorporated )

Our operations and subsidiaries include The Good Clinic, LLC and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited. The Good Clinic, LLC ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It began in Minneapolis, recently announced plans to open new sites in the Denver market and plans to expand nationwide longer term. We utilize nurse practitioners as our primary healthcare providers, and today 23 states & Washington D.C. facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited is the Company's wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding plans to open a fourth location in greater Minneapolis and a location in Denver, finding locations for the Good Clinic that are well suited for a focus on total wellness, improved convenience and a personalized healthcare experience and plans to expand The Good Clinic concept of care nationwide. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned, our ability to obtain the capital needed to expand our operations, our ability to deliver on our mission of improving healthcare for patients around the world, and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group – MZ North America

561-489-5315

MITI@mzgroup.us