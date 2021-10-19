ZoidPay Chrome Extension Lets Shoppers Buy with Crypto on Amazon, eBay and 40M+ Online Retailers

BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoidPay has announced the launch of its Chrome Extension, allowing millions of users to shop using various cryptocurrencies with all online merchants across the world.

Shop Easier than Ever Before

The ZoidPay Chrome Extension is platform agnostic, letting shoppers connect to it using any digital wallet. Currently being rolled out in phases, the Chrome Extension will be available globally by November 2021. It promises to bridge the gap in making crypto adoption mainstream.

Users can choose from any major cryptocurrency to make payments for their purchases on Walmart, Alibaba, MediaMarkt, Lazada, and eMag to name a few. Through the Chrome Extension, ZoidPay offers instant liquidity of up to $1 billion for crypto assets per day.

Eduard Oneci, CEO and Co-founder at ZoidPay, stated:

"Our Chrome Extension is unlike any other product in the market. It truly lets one shop anything from anywhere using their digital assets. When we started this journey nearly 3 years ago, we were fixated on building a platform that makes crypto usage seamless and secure. The Chrome Extension manifests this vision."

Made for Crypto & Non-Crypto Users

Be it a user familiar with cryptocurrencies or one who's not yet ventured there, the Chrome Extension promises a seamless experience. With easy onboarding, (including KYC) the Chrome Extension gets users ready to shop from over 40 million retailers across the world in a matter of minutes.

Additionally, it offers instant liquidity for most major crypto assets, independent of the wallet used. With the Chrome Extension, ZoidPay has introduced a liquidity solution that lets all users shop anything from anywhere using crypto.

Cashback, Staking, Loans & Much More

Whether users are buying the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, paying their Netflix subscription, or getting ready to book their next holiday trip, cashback is guaranteed on all crypto purchases with Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and most major cryptocurrencies. All cashback is instant and paid in ZoidPay's native token ZPAY , directly into the user's wallet.

Eduard continued:

"Be it a regular crypto holder or even a user who's never dealt with cryptocurrencies before, the Chrome Extension promises a hassle-free journey. Beyond the ease of use and safety, the benefits that come from shopping with the Chrome Extension are unlimited. For a start, every purchase made comes with a reward in the form of cashback."

The Chrome Extension comes packed with staking and other DeFi integrations, creating a unique, personalized user experience. From staking ZPAY in shopping pools, getting loans, and paying in installments at merchants, the Chrome Extension becomes a one-stop secure shop for all crypto and non-crypto users.

Crypto Adoption 2.0

There have always been questions about the accessibility, safety, and efficiency of using cryptocurrencies for online shopping. With the launch of the Chrome Extension, ZoidPay has taken a major leap in its vision of making cryptocurrency easily accessible for daily use. Consumers can finally use their crypto to buy products, pay subscriptions and even buy tickets with the groundbreaking new Chrome Extension .

