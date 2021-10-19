Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that its head of Research and Development, Arun Upadhyay, PhD, will present pre-clinical data demonstrating how the company’s second modifier gene therapy candidate, OCU410, could potentially be an effective therapeutic for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).



The presentation, at the 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development conference, will showcase how the use of a specific nuclear hormone receptor called RORA presents a unique opportunity to treat people with Dry AMD. Dry AMD accounts for 85 to 90 percent of all cases of age-related macular degeneration, which is estimated to be about 196 million people globally. RORA plays a central role in many physiological activities, including lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, regulation of Th17 cells (which are involved in many immune-mediated diseases), the reduction of inflammation, and obesity. In his presentation, “OCU410: A Novel Modifier Gene Therapy Product using a Multi-Factor Approach for Dry AMD,” Dr. Upadhyay will show evidence highlighting how influencing the RORA receptor can attack several underlying factors of this serious blindness disease.

Dr. Upadhyay will be speaking on October 20, 2021, at 3:15pm Eastern Time. The 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development conference requires registration for attendance.

OCU410 is the second drug candidate from Ocugen’s Modifier Gene Therapy Platform, which is expected to enter clinical trials in 2022. Ocugen recently announced a collaboration with CanSinoBIO for the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (“CMC”) development and manufacture of clinical supplies of OCU410 to advance the program. Modifier Gene Therapy is different from traditional gene augmentation. Rather than replacing a defective gene, a modifier gene, such as the nuclear hormone receptor, RORA, regulates cellular and genetic activities, much like how a conductor directs an orchestra. More about this technology can be found in the pipeline section of Ocugen.com.

About Dry AMD

Dry AMD is the most prevalent, chronic form of age-related macular degeneration, accounting for about 90 percent of all cases. Dry AMD is a progressive disease, taking several years to go through three stages: early (no symptoms), intermediate (mild blurriness in central vision or difficulty seeing in low light) and late (distorted vision, a blurry area near the center of one’s vision). According to the National Eye Institute, there are no treatments available for late dry AMD.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug — “one to many,” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits of our product candidates, if approved, expectations for clinical trials, and anticipated timing of clinical trial readouts and regulatory submissions, including with respect to our OCU410 product candidate. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, such as the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including our ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials or regulatory submission dates, including the risk that such dates are not met due to impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and risks associated with preliminary and interim data, including the possibility of unfavorable new clinical trial data or unfavorable results from further analyses of existing clinical trial data, as well as market and other conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Ocugen Contact:

Ken Inchausti

Head, Investor Relations & Communications

IR@Ocugen.com