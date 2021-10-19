Green Roads Hires New VP of Marketing and Business Development

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Roads , one of the leading brands producing wellness products utilizing hemp-derived CBD, announced that Antoine Awwad will serve as the Company’s new VP of Marketing and Business Development.



“I believe Green Roads is one of the best brands that still has tremendous growth potential, which is why I’m excited to help them get on the map by doubling-down on prime retail channels and working on an expansion plan,” said Antoine Awwad, Green Roads’ new VP of Marketing and Business Development. “We will continue to focus on the fundamentals, producing great products and transparency in the quality control process, to reap Green Roads' full growth potential.”

Prior to Green Roads, Antoine served in various capacities at Charlotte’s Web, the world’s largest hemp extract company. At Charlotte’s Web, Mr. Awwad helped launch multiple product lines, including a pet and topical line; helped grow the retail presence from 1,500 stores to over 12,000; and helped the brand grow from $17MM to around $100MM.

“Antoine brings with him a deep understanding of our industry and a keen sense of how to position brands to win at retail,” said Lee Sosin, Green Roads’ Chief Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled to have him lead our B2B efforts.”

About Green Roads

Green Roads is an award-winning company that produces high-quality wellness products including those with hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Green Roads is on a mission to help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants, whether it be through premium CBD products or those with functional mushroom ingredients.

Green Roads is unique in that it is one of a very small number of CBD brands that produce their own products in their own cGMP and FDA-registered facility. Green Roads products are sold in over 7,000 retail locations and online at GreenRoads.com. In 2021, Green Roads was acquired by The Valens Company (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products.