The Wiewel Law Firm Releases Fifth Book, 'Welcome to Texas, Now What?'

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wiewel Law Firm is proud to announce the release of its latest book, "Welcome to Texas, Now What?" The law firm, now known as Texas Trust Law, wrote the book as a guide for recent Texas transplants and those considering a move to the Lone Star State. In recent years, Texas has ranked second in the country in terms of where everyone is moving to within the U.S., with more than 500,000 moving to the State in 2019. With the massive influx of new Texans, Texas Trust Law created a book to aid in their transition.

"As a proud Texan and estate planning attorney, there's nothing I want more than to have the new people moving to our great State comfortable in their new home," said Brad Wiewel, founder of The Wiewel Law Firm (now Texas Trust Law). "There are so many details people overlook when moving to a new place, and I wanted to be able to assist. From obtaining a local license to protecting their new home in a comprehensive estate plan, this book is an easy-to-understand guide for all. 'Welcome to Texas, Now What?,' is a way for me to say, on behalf of all Texans, welcome!"

Texas is a land of adventure and opportunity. But getting adjusted to the unique culture takes time and patience. Texas' legal system is unlike those in other states, too. We do things the "Texas Way," which means that a person must quickly take action to make sure their move here isn't derailed by failing to perform the necessary steps for you to become a bonafide Texas resident.

This book is designed to answer many of those questions and give simple instructions on everything from how to get a driver's license to how to update your estate plan. By following these directions, your move will become much easier so you can savor the flavors of the Lone Star State without worrying over whether everything you need to do is done.

"Welcome to Texas, Now What?" is available for purchase on Amazon or for download at texastrustlaw.com.

ABOUT THE WIEWEL LAW FIRM

The Wiewel Law Firm (now Texas Trust Law), is known as the Peace of Mind People. It is a Texas law firm focused on estate planning, probate, asset protection and charitable planning for estates of all sizes. Headquartered in Austin, TX, it has four offices throughout the greater Austin area to better serve clients. The firm was founded in 1978 on the core values of passion, humility, compassion, focus, community, determination, simplicity, innovation, positivity and fun. Led by Brad Wiewel, the firm aims to be an estate planning partner in areas including elder law, special needs planning, planning for blended families, and a full range of other estate planning services. For more information, please visit TexasTrustLaw.com or call (512) 480-8828.

