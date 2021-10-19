Milford Becomes Exclusive REPSA Distributor in the US

MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Milford Companies is proud to announce a new partnership with Argentina-based company, REPSA, a South American leader in the manufacture and distribution of high-pressure fiberglass pipeline and fittings. With this partnership, Milford becomes the exclusive distributor for the full line of REPSA's GRE (Glass Reinforced Epoxy) pipe and fittings in the United States.

The addition of REPSA to Milford's existing product line allows the company to offer yet another cost-effective solution for customers seeking high efficiency pipeline products in the harshest environments. REPSA's line of pipe and fittings have been rigorously tested and utilized in some of the largest South American projects from the likes of ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, Shell, Chevron and many more.

With success abroad and after additional testing in the US, Milford Companies found the perfect opportunity to capitalize on a proven product in a market currently experiencing a steady upturn. "Adding REPSA fiberglass products to the US market will allow Milford to fill a void that has been created in the water infrastructure world," said Chase Brown, Milford Chief Operating Officer. "Water volumes continue to increase in both pressure and temperature. REPSA will allow us to service this need in corrosive environments where other piping products cannot perform."

Leonardo Strada, REPSA President: "Entering the American market will allow us to consolidate ourselves as one of the most important GRE pipe supplier companies in the world. We believe that our vision regarding service and customer support during all stages of the project will be key to the growth of REPSA within the North American territory."

Milford Companies is an infrastructure solutions provider established in 1972. Milford specializes in multifaceted design, procurement, and construction projects, providing clientele with complete pipeline solutions.

REPSA is an Argentine company founded in 1968. REPSA specializes in glass reinforced epoxy products from 2" to 16" in diameter for both low and high pressure applications servicing the infrastructure sector.

