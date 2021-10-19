Unfold Enters Exciting New Growth Phase with Addition of David Nothmann as COO

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unfold , a company that combines leading seed genetics with crop growing and agronomic expertise to advance the vertical farming industry, today announced that David Nothmann has joined the Unfold Leadership team as Chief Operating Officer.



Consumers worldwide have been seeking healthier options in the form of fresh and local produce and this desire has grown during the pandemic. Vertical farming holds immense promise to meet this demand and the greater food needs of the world's growing population. Moving toward its promise of pushing the vertical farming industry to realize the true potential of plants, as COO, Nothmann will work closely with customers and the technical team to bring to market new seed varieties and digital solutions specifically for the industry.

“As we accelerate, we’re ready to take our products and solutions to the market,” said John Purcell, Ph.D., CEO of Unfold. “David’s expertise will play a pivotal role in making this possible as we continue to develop our customer relationships and drive to open the doors to our R&D facility early next year.”

Nothmann comes to Unfold with more than two decades of executive-level B2B and B2C experience in agriculture and food production. He will leverage his expertise in commercializing technology to drive the marketing strategy and grow the Unfold team as it enters this next phase of hyper-growth. Throughout his career, he has had a strong interest and focus on sustainability, which is a big part of why he decided to join Unfold and explore the vertical farming sector.

“I’ve launched more than 50 unique products and services across eight countries during my career. I’m excited to be able to bring together my passion for sustainability with my strengths of commercializing technology and growing businesses to Unfold and its customers,” said David Nothmann, COO of Unfold. “I’m committed to taking the best parts of my prior experiences to form an inclusive learning environment that is hyper-focused on customers while also building a fantastic work environment for our team.”

Nothmann previously served in C-Suite and leadership roles at Terramera, Valent LLC (a Sumitomo Chemical subsidiary), Battelle and ArborGen. He started his career at Monsanto and currently serves as Independent Director on the Board for startup 3Bar Biologics as well as on the Advisory Board of AgroSpheres. While Nothmann has led and participated in dozens of negotiations ranging from acquisitions, divestitures, product development agreements, as well as licensing and commercial arrangements, one of his biggest accomplishments is supporting and growing the careers of his peers.

Nothmann holds an MBA and European Management Certificate from New York University and a bachelor's degree from Tufts University. He served on the Board of Directors of Agriculture Future of America and was a founding member and former President of the Fulbright Academy of Science & Technology.

About Unfold

Unfold is accelerating the “seed to table” capabilities of vertical farming with an integrated offering of superior seeds, digital services, and agronomic insight. Based in Davis, California, Unfold’s mission is to create a world where the freshest, most nutritious, and most delicious produce is available to every person on the planet. For additional information about Unfold or to hear about potential career opportunities, please visit our website at https://unfold.ag /.