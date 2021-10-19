Brillient Named One of Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient Corporation, a full-spectrum digital transformation company, announced today that they have ranked 17 on the Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies list for 2021. The WBJ Fastest Growing Companies award highlights the 75 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Washington region. Brillient's three-year revenue growth of 266 percent is a testament to the company's continuing journey evolving into a large business.

"Making the WBJ list of 75 fastest growing companies in the Washington area is a recognition of the brilliance our employees deliver each day. I'd also like to thank our clients for recognizing our exceptional performance and putting their faith in us," said Sukumar Iyer, Brillient CEO.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Senior Marketing Manager

703-994-4232

Julia.Brainin@brillient.net

