GoodData Promotes Simona Baxa to Vice President of Human Resources, and Tomas Honzak to Vice President of Security and Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData , the leader in composable data and analytics infrastructure, today announced two internal promotions to continue to build company talent and growth: Simona Baxa to Vice President of Human Resources, and Tomas Honzak to Vice President of Security and Compliance. As Vice President of Human Resources, Baxa will lead the global human resources team across GoodData offices. As Vice President of Security and Compliance, Honzak will take charge of overseeing GoodData’s company-wide security success regarding both client data and product launches.



As GoodData continues to grow, Baxa’s promotion to Vice President of Human Resources will not only focus on recruiting the best business leaders and developers, but will also ensure a cohesive work environment across global GoodData offices. With years of experience in human resources and talent recruitment, she will focus on workforce development as well as bolstering global diversity and inclusion initiatives. Baxa plans to cultivate a united global team that is aligned on GoodData’s central mission toward universal data utilization and literacy.

“While I have held various human resource positions throughout my career, it's rare to be able to work with a team of some of the finest minds in its industry. With this promotion, I will take our previous success a step further, aiming to continue promoting a unified global company and allowing our workers to earn unmatched career opportunities,” said Baxa. “I am very proud of what my team and I have accomplished over the past four years, and I am honored to represent Czech women in my new role at the global level.”

Honzak will leverage his 25 years of experience in security compliance to propel security to the forefront of all GoodData products and partnerships. After playing an integral role in securing Visa as a partner, he will continue working with senior consultants to develop and support client training needs, policy and procedure development, and compliance training initiatives to ensure continued success for GoodData’s team. Honzak will also align the company’s security goals with the new Cloud Native initiative in order to help support GoodData’s growth toward the next generation of data analytics.

“Through my experience working in security compliance, I know what it takes to bring together solutions and expertise with a robust security program. I am excited to lead the effort in ensuring the highest level of data security and protection to enhance trust and enable companies to utilize their data without fear,” said Honzak. “GoodData has grown remarkably in its security compliance regulations, and I am eager to drive new security achievements in both future partnerships and upcoming product releases at the Vice President level.”

These promotions come on the heels of recent growth and momentum for the company. In H1 of 2021, GoodData saw a 300 percent expansion with existing customers, an 18 percent expansion rate amongst new clients, and a net retention rate of 118 percent. Overall customer churn rate reached a record low in H1. GoodData also recently announced $45 million in financing from J.P. Morgan , which will fuel continued development of DaaS solutions for enterprise-grade analytics.

“This year’s numbers are a validation of what we’ve known all along: Enterprises know their data holds potential but are tired of pouring resources into monolithic BI solutions with minimal-to-no ROI. We are proud of our recent success, and bringing Simona and Tomas to the VP level will only help us continue our growth momentum,” said GoodData Founder and CEO Roman Stanek. “These promotions will provide the necessary support to grow and unify our company, as well as guarantee the needed security compliance to unlock on-demand data and readable insights in the enterprise. Both Simona and Tomas have been critical to GoodData’s success in their time with us thus far, and I am excited to see how we continue to grow as our company ushers in the future of data analytics.”

GoodData is on a mission to break data silos. Real-time, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData’s leading composable data and analytics platform provides a single source of truth across organizations and to their customers. To this day, GoodData has helped more than 140,000 of the world’s top businesses deliver on their analytics goals and scale their use cases — from self-service and embeddable analytics, to machine learning and IoT.

GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website , and follow GoodData on LinkedIn and Twitter .