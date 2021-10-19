NFN8 Group Secures New Crypto Miners With 37 Million Dollars of Purchase Contracts

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFN8 Group’s wholly-owned Company, NFN8 Media LLC, has recently executed $ 37,820,000.00 of contracts to purchase Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Computer Systems. Delivery has already begun and is contracted to continue throughout 2022. These orders include a discount that the Company believes will contribute to NFN8’s continued dynamic growth.



Entering the industry a few short years ago as NFN8 Media… the Company was started in a garage in Pflugerville, TX, with three partners and a few thousand dollars of equipment. That small garage-based enterprise has grown into multiple companies under the NFN8 Group, Inc. umbrella. Today, the Company has several profitable business verticals with equipment located in many states housed in world-class, state-of-the-art data facilities. NFN8 Group is still one hundred percent privately owned by the same three partners and has grown significantly from its Pflugerville beginnings with very little debt resulting in strong financials for 2021.

It certainly appears that when an interviewer remarked, “I GUESS YOU GUYS FOUND THE SECRET SAUCE,” while discussing NFN8’s unique business model, she was on to something. Much of the Company’s steady, positive performance has been derived from its unique business model. NFN8 Group does not sell shares or equity, but instead offers sale/leaseback contracts that provide consistent, predictable cash flow in U.S. Dollars.

NFN8 gives purchasers the opportunity to buy and own the same computer equipment that the Company owns and uses. NFN8 then immediately offers to lease the equipment back from the purchaser for consistent U.S. Dollar cash flow. Everything is completely managed for the purchaser, who owns 100% of their equipment and receives a contracted lease payment. At the end of the lease, the Company purchases the equipment at the original sales price or the owner can choose to have their equipment delivered to them at Company expense. It is an entirely different business model than many of the companies that are seeking to sell equity or raise money through traditional means. NFN8’s unique sales lease/back concept allows the Company to grow without dilution or debt while giving individuals a chance to get involved in the Blockchain space with a cash flow return that does not expose them to the volatility of owning individual cryptocurrencies.

Since NFN8 started the sale/leaseback model almost five years ago, the Company has never missed a lease payment for any reason, even during the worst pandemic in one hundred years.

For more information: www.nfn8.com;

Email: cory@nfn8media.com

Call: 310-428-0555

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Such risk factors include, among others: the sustainability of recent growth rates in the holding industry; the positioning of NFN8 Group, Inc. in the market; ability to integrate acquired companies and technology; ability to retain key employees; ability to successfully combine product offerings and customer acceptance of combined products; general market conditions, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, changes to operating systems and product strategy by vendors of operating systems; and whether NFN8 Group, Inc. can successfully gain market acceptance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/093ab6a2-c291-432f-a25b-f1f22e6d833f