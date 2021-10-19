Aunalytics Wins a 2021 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that it has received a 2021 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx , an analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation.



As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the disruptive technology providers that drive it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. Intellyx established the Digital Innovator Awards to honor technology providers that are chosen through the firm’s rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

“At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors,” said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. “We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That’s why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut.”

Aunalytics offers a robust, cloud-native data platform built to enable universal data access, powerful analytics, and AI-driven answers. Customers can turn data into answers with the secure, reliable, and scalable data platform deployed and managed by technology and data experts as a service. The platform represents Aunalytics’ unique ability to unify all the elements necessary to process data and deliver AI end-to-end, from cloud infrastructure to data acquisition, organization, and machine learning models – all managed and run by Aunalytics as a secure managed service. And, while typically large enterprises are in a better position to afford advanced database and analytics technology, Aunalytics pairs its platform with access to its team’s expertise to help mid-market companies compete with enterprise companies.

“We’re honored to have been selected by a respected analyst firm such as Intellyx to receive its 2021 Digital Innovation Awards,” said Rich Carlton, President of Aunalytics. “It is a testament to the value we bring to our customers who are challenged with the need to achieve critical insights to operate more efficiently and gain a competitive edge.”

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2021 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page here .

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsize companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak ™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .