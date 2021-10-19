LookingGlass CEO Gilman Louie to be honored with Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Award by Government Executive

Reston, VA., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LookingGlass CEO Gilman Louie will be one of only two people from outside the federal government honored at the 2021 Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership (Teddy) Awards. Winning in the ‘Partner’ category, Mr. Louie will be recognized for his significant, lasting achievements around emerging technologies and cybersecurity, with a particular focus in helping federal agencies meet mission goals.

About the recognition, Mr. Louie remarked, “It’s truly an honor to be named among some of the most distinguished individuals in the federal government—these are folks that have dedicated their careers to public service and something larger than themselves. I admire that.”

It is that same service-minded mentality that colleagues and peers from across the industry have looked up to Mr. Louie for. Joe Addiego, a key investor at In-Q-Tel prior to joining Alsop-Louie Partners, had this to say about his investment partner: “Gilman has consistently been dedicated to making life better—not for himself, but for everyone, including his colleagues, his community, and the nation, as a whole. Over the years, as his career has grown, so has his dedication to public service.”

Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, also weighed in on what sets Mr. Louie apart. From Mr. Schmidt’s viewpoint, it is his leadership in the purpose-driven application of innovation. “I have had the honor to work with Gilman for several years in the federal government—first while at the Defense Innovation Board and later with the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Gilman's expertise as a technologist and his dedication, leadership, and innovation make him truly deserving of [this] honor,” Mr. Schmidt added.

Appreciative of the personal accolades, Mr. Gilman is quick to bring the focus back on his company’s dedication to meeting its customers’ mission outcomes. “I’m most proud that LookingGlass has been a steadfast and committed partner to our public sector customers and their missions. Since 2009 we’ve been helping federal agencies monitor their external attack surfaces, supply chains, and third-party vendors. With our digital footprint of the internet—layered with threat intelligence—our federal partners have been able to act quickly on relevant cyber and threat information to help agencies meet their cybersecurity missions and deliver on the government’s promise to the American people. Public-private partnership has always been key to our nation’s cyber resilience, and now with the increased frequency and sophistication of attacks to our critical infrastructure, that’s never been more true.”

Mr. Louie is optimistic about the future, however. He added, “This award goes to show that government does value and depend on private-sector partnerships. I hope to see more of that. If we’re able to drive towards more private-sector collaboration and the sharing of actionable threat intelligence at all levels of government, we’ll be one step ahead of our adversaries in an evolving threat landscape. The great news is that there are outstanding people pushing for this within the federal government, and LookingGlass is here to partner with and support them.”

To get to know Mr. Louie and the full lineup of distinguished federal officials and industry leaders, sign up to join the virtual celebration on October 21. Government Executive will also be releasing Teddy TV episodes on governmenthalloffame.com dedicated to the award winners with special messages from high profile guests over three days, October 25 (Directors, Pathfinders), November 1 (Visionaries), November 8 (Defenders, Partners).

If you would like to find out more about LookingGlass and how its solutions are protecting the most advanced organizations around the world, visit https://www.lookingglasscyber.com/.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is a global cybersecurity leader that provides public and private sector clients with a comprehensive view of their attack surfaces layered with tailored, actionable threat intelligence. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their financial, economic, and national security interests.