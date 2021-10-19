Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Appoints Internationally-Acclaimed Direct Sales Leader Peter J.E. Verdegem as Vice President

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has hired Peter J.E. Verdegem, Ph.D., MSc, MBA, as the Company’s Vice President of North America, German Speaking Countries & Product Development.



“In addition to his experience successfully launching direct sales operations throughout North America, Asia, and Latin America, we are excited about Peter’s shared passion for driving positive global change through health and wellness,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “Peter will lead our domestic and international expansion efforts, specifically in North America and countries where German is the primary language and will lead the company’s product development initiatives.”

Peter Verdegem is a seasoned direct sales industry leader with more than twenty years of experience. He has held executive positions at some of the world’s largest and most successful direct selling companies. Verdegem has managed teams in areas such as product development and training, sales, marketing, and international operations. Throughout his career, he has taken a keen interest and focus on nutrition and wellness products, making his new role with Kannaway® a natural yet strategic fit. Peter received his MBA from Brigham Young University and his Ph.D. in Bio-Organic Chemistry and MSc in Organic Chemistry from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

“I believe in the business opportunity that direct sales provides people of all backgrounds around the world and I look forward to continuing to drive this industry forward with Kannaway,” said Peter J.E. Verdegem, Kannaway® Vice President of North America, German Speaking Countries & Product Development. “According to Grand View Research, the global cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to be worth $13.4 billion by 2028. This type of growth excites me, and I believe that Kannaway has the professionalism and talent it takes to dominate this industry.”

To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit https://kannaway.com/.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

