Emotive Technologies, Inc. Releases New Software as a Service Platform for Audience Insights: Apex Scoring System

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent research shows that while 80% of marketers say they work in performance-led organizations, 78% feel they often must sacrifice good strategy to get in market quickly. Similarly, 76% say there is no tangible way to measure ROI for their brand marketing activity. Targeting this discrepancy, the Apex Scoring System (Apex), the latest offering from Emotive Technologies, Inc. (Emotive Technologies) is hitting the market. Apex is the only purpose-built SAAS platform for marketers and agencies to build better strategy, from audience insights to key messaging, KPI development and activation planning.



The only platform designed to precisely quantify audience relationships, Apex was built based on insights from some of the brightest minds in marketing and behavioral science. This ensures that the quality of the scoring system and recommendations is unparalleled compared to other custom research approaches available. After four years of development, this software as a service product is ready to be released for use in the broader market.

“In a performance-driven marketing landscape driven by faster, better and cheaper ROI, Apex has come onto the scene to disrupt the way marketers use and perceive data,” says Marc Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer, Emotive Technologies. “We are thrilled to introduce this platform to the industry and look forward to seeing an increase in results driven by and backed by data across the board.”

The Apex Scoring System works through a standardized set of survey-based questions, taking the average respondent 90 seconds to complete. This short survey is all that is required to retrieve vital data for marketers and has been proven through hundreds of test cases to work exceptionally well across categories and audience types. Leveraging the power of machine learning and behavioral science principles, the Apex algorithm democratizes access to the best in audience understanding, allowing any organization to build better relationships more predictably.

Designed to run independently or within an existing organizational research framework, the product’s flexibility makes it an easy fit within any marketing structure. With a turnaround in hours and based on a low annual subscription pricing model, Apex is a faster and affordable option when compared to traditional research methods.

Apex is now available for anyone interested in learning more about their audiences. Visit apexscore.ai to learn more or to book a demo.

About Emotive Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Emotive Technologies Inc. is the technology-based research company that has quickly mobilized to develop a world-class SAAS-based scoring capability, Apex Scoring System, to help brands understand and navigate changing business landscapes. Working alongside some of the brightest minds in behavioral science with some of the largest brands across multiple industries, Emotive gauges and tracks audience engagement in order to inform best practices in all industries.

