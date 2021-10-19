Fortinet Releases Essential Survival Guide for Cyber Leaders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Renee Tarun, Deputy CISO at Fortinet and author of Fight Fire with Fire: Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies for Today’s Leaders

“With today’s expanding attack surface, constantly evolving threat landscape, and growing cyber skills gap, cybersecurity leaders need actionable advice from seasoned peers more than ever. This book of collective learnings brings together years of experience from a diverse group of accomplished experts in cybersecurity so that anyone in the field can leverage this insight in the face of the cyber threats and ‘fires’ of today and tomorrow.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the release of Fight Fire with Fire: Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies for Today’s Leaders, authored by Renee Tarun, Fortinet’s Deputy CISO, along with fourteen female cybersecurity leaders who have come together to contribute their unique perspectives and learnings from across industries and sectors. The book is the latest effort by Fortinet as part of its Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) initiative to help showcase diversity within the cybersecurity workforce and close the cyber skills gap. Fortinet is committed to closing the cybersecurity skills gap by providing training of all skill levels, connecting professionals to employers, and creating partnerships to bring untapped talent into the cybersecurity profession. Fortinet recently announced a pledge to train 1 million people globally across the next 5 years.

The Need for Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies

According to an (ISC)2 report, in order to fill the cybersecurity skills gap worldwide, 3.12 million professionals are needed. Research also shows that more heterogeneous teams are likely higher performing than their homogenous counterparts. Diversity spanning gender or different educational and professional backgrounds can foster unique perspectives and opinions that can be helpful in combating the complex challenges presented by cybercriminals. It is well documented that security teams around the world struggle to find talent to fill critical roles needed to help combat growing cyber threats. They are also challenged to keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat landscape that is increasingly sophisticated as well as digital transformation which is creating a larger digital attack surface. Meanwhile, traditional security approaches often leave many organizations scrambling to protect their systems and data. As a result, the centrality and importance of the role of cybersecurity leaders has never been more critical, while demands for the cybersecurity profession have become more diverse, business-focused, strategic, and cross-functional.

Collective Expert Advice and Best Practices

Fight Fire with Fire: Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies for Today’s Leaders explores the evolution of the roles of security leaders and delivers a “blueprint” to effectively improve cybersecurity across an organization with a three-pronged approach that encompasses people, process, and technology. It provides best practices and sharing of important lessons learned from the front lines to learn how to be proactive and fight cyber fires with fire. From effective risk management to supply chain security and communicating with the board, the book presents first-hand discussions from industry leaders covering every critical competency in information security.

About the Book

Fight Fire with Fire presents discussions from industry leaders covering:

The changing role of the CISO—moving from technologist to strategist.

CISO responsibilities and requirements, communicating to the board, building a culture of security, and the cyber threat landscape.

Cyber risk management, blending NOC and SOC, secure development, compliance, and supply chain risk.

Security in the cloud, IoT and edge security, security-driven networking, and achieving end-to-end security.

Diversity in cybersecurity: How to address the skills gap and grow a diverse workforce.





Fight Fire with Fire: Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies for Today’s Leaders (Wiley, October 2021, ISBN: 978-1-119-85426-5, $29.99, 240 pages).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9545363a-258a-4219-8dad-e108c751fc53

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.﻿