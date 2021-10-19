Extreme CPU Cooling with Your Own Digital Dashboard – CORSAIR Launches ELITE LCD CPU Coolers

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced new, highly customizable additions to its ELITE line of all-in-one CPU coolers: iCUE ELITE LCD Display Liquid CPU Coolers. With a vivid 2.1” LCD screen on the pump head to display anything from system vitals to animated GIFs, ELITE LCD coolers offer a unique window into both your PC’s performance and your own style and personality. The ultra-bright LCD screen is also available as an upgrade kit for CORSAIR iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX coolers, letting you add a digital dashboard to your existing cooler.



The new H100i ELITE LCD, H150i ELITE LCD, and H170i ELITE LCD are also equipped with new ML RGB ELITE Series fans, delivering powerful concentrated airflow with the performance of magnetic levitation bearings and AirGuide technology, illuminated by eight individually addressable RGB LEDs per fan. ML RGB ELITE fans are also available separately in both 120mm and 140mm sizes and either black or white frames, so you can take advantage of their high performance to cool your entire system as well.

The new ELITE LCD coolers shine with a gorgeous, ultra-bright 2.1” IPS screen able to show off your PC’s stats such as fan speeds or system temperatures in a wide variety of graphical themes and styles. If you’d rather put your own personal spin on your cooler, the screen can also display images and animated GIFs, giving you endless possibilities to show off a team logo, your favorite meme, or unique animations at the heart of your PC. The LCD display is encircled by a ring of 24 individually addressable RGB LEDs, programmable in CORSAIR iCUE software to link with animations and synchronize with the rest of your iCUE RGB ecosystem.

In addition to their eye-catching screen, the CORSAIR H100i, H150i, and H170i ELITE LCD offer everything you need to keep your CPU running at peak performance, including fans, coolant, and radiator, in a single maintenance-free closed loop. Multiple radiator sizes of 240mm, 360mm, or a massive 420mm ensure that you’ll find a cooler that will fit your case, whether you’re building a compact PC or a full-tower behemoth. Each cooler comes equipped with new ML RGB ELITE Series fans, boasting CORSAIR AirGuide technology and magnetic levitation bearings for concentrated airflow and improved low-noise performance. A thermally optimized copper cold plate with pre-applied thermal compound and low-noise pump ensure quiet performance in an accessible all-in-one cooler, while an included iCUE COMMANDER CORE controller makes it a breeze to direct your fan speeds and lighting with iCUE. ELITE LCD coolers provide everything you need to fit them into a modern PC, with full support for the latest CPUs via mounting brackets for LGA 1700, LGA 115x, LGA 2066, AM4, and sTRX4.

Also launching as standalone offerings, ML RGB ELITE fans build upon the ML series’ renowned performance with the addition of CORSAIR AirGuide technology and radiant RGB lighting effects, delivering a winning combination of great cooling and lighting. Their magnetic levitation bearings provide reduced friction, lower noise, better performance, and long-lasting durability. Eight individually addressable RGB LEDs put on a vibrant light show, while AirGuide technology channels airflow into a concentrated cone for superior cooling. PWM control enables precise fan speeds from 450 RPM to 2,000 RPM (for ML120 RGB ELITE) or from 400 RPM to 1,600 RPM (for ML140 RGB ELITE), providing plentiful airflow when mounted to the ELITE LCD radiator or used as intake or exhaust case fans. ML RGB ELITE fans are available in multi-fan packs with an included iCUE Lighting Node CORE controller, or as single fans to further expand your system’s cooling.

Whether you’re keeping a close eye on your PC’s performance or showing off your personal style, ELITE LCD coolers equipped with ML RGB ELITE Series fans offer a unique upgrade to both your system’s aesthetics and cooling capabilities, and put a digital dashboard at the heart of your system.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR iCUE ELITE LCD Display Liquid CPU Coolers and ML RGB ELITE Series fans are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The CORSAIR iCUE ELITE CPU Cooler LCD Display Upgrade Kit will be available from the CORSAIR webstore in North America and Europe. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

The CORSAIR ELITE LCD CPU Coolers are backed by a five-year warranty, and the ML RGB ELITE Series fans and ELITE LCD Upgrade Kits are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR ELITE LCD CPU Coolers, ELITE LCD Upgrade Kit, and ML RGB ELITE Series fans, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

