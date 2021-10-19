GPS Capital Markets to Exhibit at AFP Annual Conference in Washington DC

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, Inc. (www.gpsfx.com), a leading Fintech firm offering foreign exchange services, will be exhibiting at the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) Annual Conference in Washington DC, November 7th-10th.

The AFP Annual Conference is the largest networking event for corporate finance professionals in the world. The AFP Conference regularly sees several thousand treasury and finance professionals in attendance. Financial professionals meet to network, learn of new products, attend continuing education classes and to have the opportunity to hear world-renowned business speakers.

GPS Capital Markets’ Head of Sales, Michael Barnett said, “GPS is excited to be back again for an in-person conference. We are excited to see our friends and colleagues that we have been missing. AFP is an excellent opportunity for us to learn more about what has been happening in the industry and connect with our clients to discuss current best practices.”

GPS has attended and exhibited at the AFP Annual Conference for over a decade. Many of GPS’ clients came from connecting at the Annual Conference. It is a great platform for GPS to demonstrate its product suite and for its consultants to educate corporations on foreign exchange strategies that will benefit them.

About the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP):

As the certifying body in treasury and finance, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Certified Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Professional (FPAC) credentials, setting the standard of excellence in the profession globally. AFP’s mission is to drive the future of finance and treasury and develop the leaders of tomorrow through certification, training, and the premier event for corporate treasury and finance.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, INC.:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, Inc. provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com .

