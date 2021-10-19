Beverage Industry Veteran Todd Thomason Joins Kill Cliff as Chief Customer Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kill Cliff , the World’s best-selling and best-tasting clean energy drink, announces Todd Thomason as Chief Customer Officer. Thomason is poised to catapult Kill Cliff’s unprecedented growth in the clean energy and CBD space, following his years of success growing Fortune 50 and startup beverage brands.



“Kill Cliff’s unique positioning in the beverage industry is something I’ve never seen before, and I knew this was a company and movement I wanted to be a part of,” said Todd Thomason, Kill Cliff CCO. “The energy drink space is an extremely crowded market, but if there’s any brand that can break through the noise and reach new consumers, it’s Kill Cliff. They have a differentiated marketing plan, the right relationships and distribution system in place, a creative and talented team like no other, and most importantly, make the best-tasting, clean energy and CBD beverages on the market.”

In 2021, Kill Cliff has continued its impressive growth trajectory with more than a 50 percent increase in online sales and in points of distribution. Kill Cliff’s CBD line commands more than 5x the web traffic of other leading brands on a monthly basis. Under Thomason’s direction, the company will continue to build on this momentum, focusing on consumer education and activation as large areas for growth. The brand will also continue to grow its strong partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. As the foundation’s first-ever Official Partner, the brand has already donated more than $1 Million to the organization to date.

Thomason is renowned for his ability to transform brands into major household names. As the Vice President and General Manager of Red Bull, he grew the Midwest region from its first sale to becoming a multi-million dollar division of the company. He also led the international growth for soda company Big Red and supported Gilbert’s Craft Sausages in becoming the fastest-growing brand in the category three years in a row.

“With Todd’s success in the beverage industry, we’re honored to have him join our team at Kill Cliff,” said John Timar, Kill Cliff CEO. “Our brand is experiencing serious growth, and we’re at an important inflection point. With Todd’s background and industry relationships, we have the opportunity to build on our success by creating sustainable growth, building new points of distribution and becoming a household name across the country.”

To learn more about Kill Cliff and its goal to satisfy every drinkhole in America with its clean energy and CBD drinks, visit killcliff.com . You can also download the Kill Cliff TV app on iOS or Android.

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, Kill Cliff® makes the world’s best and first clean energy drink. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Kill Cliff team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation . Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram @killcliff .

Media Inquiries

Dani Kraycik

dani@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfc8928a-baff-44de-b456-fe3b7250c11a