Indian Day School Class Members offered dedicated support for claims process

OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Counsel encourages all Class Members who attended a Federal Indian Day School to take the next step in the claims process by accessing all the supports available to them. Starting a claim can feel overwhelming, but individuals are not alone. There are people and resources dedicated to supporting those who need assistance through this process, completely free of charge.



Many Indigenous people who attended Day Schools run by the Federal Government experienced harm and abuse. These community members may be eligible to claim compensation from the Federal Government ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 based on the personal harm experienced. To be eligible for compensation, individuals must have attended one of the identified Day Schools listed on Schedule K. More information about the Claims Process and Schedule K can be found at www.indiandayschools.com.



Class Members have until July 13, 2022, to submit a claim. By getting started now they can take the time they need to get all available help.

“We recognize and honour the strength it takes to go through this claims process,” says Cam Cameron, Class Counsel lead for Indian Day School Implementation. “For those who attended a Federal Indian Day School but have yet to submit a Claim Form, we want you to know we are here to help you. There is still time to obtain assistance and file a Claim Form. We hope to avoid anyone feeling rushed or being left out. That’s why we are encouraging people to take the next step now.”



Class Members are eligible for free legal support and help filling out their Claim Forms through Class Counsel (Gowling WLG). In-community workshops are provided to a select number of communities, while online webinars are accessible to anyone who has questions or requires more information on how to complete their Claim Form, and 24-hour mental health support is available to anyone in distress.



Supports available for Class Members



Class Counsel is committed to supporting Class Members through the Claims Process. Individuals can receive free legal support and help filling out their Claim Forms by calling the Gowling WLG call centre at 1-844-539-3815 or emailing dayschools@gowlingwlg.com.



Class Counsel is also hosting online Claims Assistance Webinars via Zoom that provide virtual support for communities. Webinars, offered in both English and French, provide guidance on how to complete a claim for Survivors as well as for estate claims on behalf of deceased loved ones. This virtual support will continue to the July 13, 2022 deadline, ensuring uninterrupted service throughout COVID-19. Dates and times for these webinars can be found online at www.indiandayschools.com/en/contact/presentations/.



Further, the Argyle Community Support Program is offering free, one-on-one trauma-informed support completing Claim Forms in a number of communities across Canada. Support includes completing a Claim Form, checking the status of a Claim Form, submitting missing information and submitting an estate claim. Cultural and mental health supports are available to all who participate. To learn more about this program and support sessions available in specific communities, please visit: www.indiandayschools.com/en/community-support-program.



Mental health counselling and crisis support is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Hope for Wellness Hotline. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.