Streamlytics Crushes Target, 1 Billion Data Points Processed

MIAMI, Fl., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Streamlytics, the largest first-party data provider of African American cross-platform activity, today announces another milestone as it hits 1 billion ethically sourced data points from today’s most used platforms.

Streamlytics began the year with only 58 million data points. In Q1, the company quickly grew to 72MM cumulative data points processed. In Q2, its numbers jumped by 143% to 175MM. And, as of late July, Streamlytics had already hit its first major milestone of a quarter billion data points.

But its meteoric rise continued, more than doubling from late July to early September to reach half a billion data points processed. September’s numbers alone (259MM) saw a 60% increase over August’s (162MM) — almost 100MM new data points processed. By the end of Q3, 575MM new data points were processed, for a total of 750MM cumulative data points — an incredible 326% increase over the second quarter. Now, the 1 billion mark has been officially reached.

Amid the data growth taking place, Streamlytics continues to provide small and wide data to many of the companies in its sales pipeline, including Fortune 500 organizations.

“As part of our growth strategy in 2021, we’ve increased the amount of data processed significantly, continuing to make us the largest first-party provider of African American data,” said Angela Benton, Founder and CEO of Streamlytics.

“Increasingly, conversations on the importance of data privacy have become commonplace. But, few companies have actively acquired, unified and anonymized data at this scale in a spirit of inclusiveness for communities; while supporting business growth. We’re excited to lead and witness this rapidly expanding and changing space,” she added.

Since its inception, it has been Streamlytics’ mission to disrupt the deceptive data collection processes that have become so commonplace in many tech companies. Its continued growth is proof that new models that change how companies access and work with consumers as individual data partners to grow their business can succeed. This comes as companies scramble to look for data partners to enhance their own first-party data and bring first-party data strategy in house amid a changing landscape of using third-party data. Additionally, a statement from Google announced that the company plans to deprecate the cookie, which will leave marketers even more frantic to find new solutions like Streamlytics.

Streamlytics has become the leader in a new category called Community-Driven Data. This new category has seen a surge in activity due to privacy changes in the United States. Companies are now looking for solutions that take a privacy-first approach. Streamlytics provides an alternative by delivering accuracy and depth of customer information that can be used to sustainably impact their bottom line.

About Streamlytics

Streamlytics unifies consumer data from today’s fastest-growing communities across popular platforms. The team behind the company ethically unlocks the power of actual usage data (directly from the source) and helps companies grow by enhancing their first-party data strategy across sales, marketing, product and artificial intelligence.

Notably, Streamlytics is minority-owned and women-led (the entire executive leadership is female). Its founder and CEO, Angela Benton, is one of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative, Inc. Magazine's Female Founders 100, ADWEEK’s Women Trailblazers, Goldman Sachs’ 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs, and Business Insiders’ 25 Most Influential African Americans in Technology.

