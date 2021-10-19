Konica Minolta Wins Two BLI Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence for Education and Financial Services

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received two Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading and independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry. Based on research conducted in the North American market, Konica Minolta has been recognized for being well-equipped to serve the K-12 and higher education and financial services markets with document imaging products and broader IT services. Earlier this year, Konica Minolta was also awarded BLI Pacesetter awards for its legal and healthcare services, representing the first time the company has been recognized for all four verticals within the same time period.

Both the education and financial services sectors have been dramatically transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial services industry, which has not traditionally maintained a remote workforce, was faced with a sudden and sustained need for cloud-based solutions that enable ‘anywhere working.’ Nationwide, schools were completely unprepared to conduct classes remotely, and scrambled to procure equipment, tools and services to continue learning online.

“Konica Minolta’s robust vertical strategy has always been focused on providing innovative and cost-effective solutions and services so our clients can concentrate on their core competencies,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “All our industry segments have faced unique challenges on their digital transformation journeys, and by pairing our IT services and technologies, we strive to help support their growth and profitability. It’s extremely rewarding to have our hard work and expertise recognized by Keypoint Intelligence, and we thank them for this honor.”

For the financial services and education studies, Keypoint Intelligence invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete a questionnaire detailing their offerings within the relevant space, including print hardware, software solutions, professional and IT services, and security solutions. Participating OEMs were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with the Keypoint Intelligence analyst team to give a more complete picture of their strategies to address the needs of education and finance customers respectively. After gathering this data, analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the BLI PaceSetter Award winners.

BLI 2021-2022 Pacesetter Award from Keypoint Intelligence for Education

According to Keypoint Intelligence, Konica Minolta has a unique mix of IT capabilities and in-house technology that make it an attractive partner to educational institutions. Whether it’s computing devices (with accidental damage protection warranties), Promethean interactive displays, or cybersecurity products and services, Konica Minolta demonstrated its personnel have the relationships and resources to quickly procure these solutions. Konica Minolta has also developed, acquired and handpicked various technologies of particular relevance to the education space, including the School Gate Guardian visitor management system, MOBOTIX video surveillance technology, and tracking cameras that follow teachers around the classroom to help with remote and hybrid teaching.

BLI 2021-2022 Pacesetter Award from Keypoint Intelligence for Financial Services

Konica Minolta and its IT services division, All Covered, earned points for their strong portfolios of document imaging technologies and broader IT capabilities. In addition to proven print hardware for all work situations, the company can capably deliver PC workstations, remote desktop technology, security and compliance assessments and services, document scanning outsourcing, and a range of electronic content management and digital signature software for banking, insurance, and other financial services customers. Konica Minolta also stood out with its innovative return-to-office technologies, including MOBOTIX thermal screening stations, and sector-specific educational collateral for sales reps, dealers, and customers.

“The extension of the office and school to home environments has underscored the value of an IT partner such as Konica Minolta that offers the full breadth of required devices, software, and expertise to get work done efficiently, securely and flexibly,” said Jamie Bsales, Keypoint Intelligence’s Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis. “It’s not only about securing computers and an Internet connection, but also the full range of technology and solutions to facilitate their work. A proven partner with this kind of portfolio is key.”

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s education and financial services offerings that support the intelligent connected workplace.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State Employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including with technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

# # # # #