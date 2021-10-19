New Final Bond Terms for Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2021

Danish Ship Finance issues new fixed rate non-callable bullet bond (SCB) with maturity date

21 June 2028.

In connection with the opening of a new ISIN under the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base

Prospectus dated 9 July 2021, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms. The Final Bond Terms are stated below.

The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2021, including supplements thereto, and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/ .

ISIN Capital Centre Currency Opening date Maturity DK0004133139 Capital Centre A EUR 21 October 2021 21 June 2028









Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding, Casper Fries, tel +45 33 33 93 33,

IR@skibskredit.dk.

Attachment