New Final Bond Terms for Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2021

| Source: Danmarks Skibskredit A/S Danmarks Skibskredit A/S

København K, DENMARK

Danish Ship Finance issues new fixed rate non-callable bullet bond (SCB) with maturity date
21 June 2028.

In connection with the opening of a new ISIN under the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base
Prospectus dated 9 July 2021, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms. The Final Bond Terms are stated below.

The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2021, including supplements thereto, and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/

ISINCapital CentreCurrencyOpening dateMaturity
DK0004133139Capital Centre AEUR21 October 202121 June 2028



Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding, Casper Fries, tel +45 33 33 93 33,
IR@skibskredit.dk

Attachment


Attachments

Final Terms Fixed EUR SDO 19 oct 2021