Kaltura Positioned as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Meetings Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions, and that it ranked 4th in the ‘External Presentation’ (4.44/5) Use Case, and 5th in the ‘Learning and Training’ (4.32/5), ‘External Presentation’ (4.44/5), and ‘Webinars’ (4.16/5) Use Cases in the Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions Report.



To download a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant report, click here, and here for a copy of the Critical Capabilities report.

Kaltura provides a robust ‘Video Experience Cloud’ that includes real-time, live, and on-demand video-based SaaS products and solutions for communication, collaboration, learning, marketing, virtual events, education and cloud TV that are used by millions of people at home, work, and school. Kaltura also provides PaaS Media Services for technology companies and developers that want to add discrete video capabilities into their products and workflows.

Prior to entering the Meeting Solutions Magic Quadrant in 2020, Kaltura was named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management research reports since 2013, for 5 consecutive times and ranked highest in all Use Cases in the last-published Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Video Content Management report. Gartner discontinued publication of this Magic Quadrant report in 2018 and of this Critical Capabilities report in 2019.

“Following our recent expansion into the Meetings Solutions market last year with the addition of real-time-conferencing capabilities to our market-leading Enterprise Video Content Management platform, we are honored to already be positioned as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant report for this large and fast-growing market, and to increase all of our scores and rankings in the Critical Capabilities report,” said Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Ron Yekutiel. “Our strong entrance into this market in the passing year underscores our unique advantage in catering to ‘meetings with purpose’ that are based on integrating real-time, live, and on-demand video functionalities deeply into business workflows, as is the case, for example, with Virtual Events, Virtual Classrooms, and Webinars.”

“Meeting Solutions play a mission-critical role in today’s reality,” said Kaltura Co-founder, President and CMO, Dr. Michal Tsur. “We have focused product and engineering efforts on meetings that go beyond a standard video call, realizing that meetings with purpose, such as virtual events, webinars and virtual classrooms warrant specialized experiences, features and integrations. We are happy that our investment has translated into a higher ranking across all these use cases.”

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

