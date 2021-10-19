Moore Kuehn Encourages ACEV, ADER, UMPQ, and KOR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV)

ACE has agreed to merge with Tempo Automation. Under the proposed transaction, ACE shareholders will own only 8% of the combined company.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ADER)

26 Capital has agreed to merge with Okada Manila. Under the proposed transaction, 26 Capital shareholders will own less than 12% of the combined company.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ)

Umpqua has agreed to merge with Columbia Banking System. Under the proposed transaction, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5968 shares of Columbia per share.

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold has agreed to merge with AngloGold Ashanti. Under the proposed transaction, Corvus Gold shareholders will receive C$4.10 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Corvus Gold’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

