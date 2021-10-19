Landing to Award Three People With A Year of Rent-Free Flexible Living

The #LandingLife giveaway offers the experience of living untethered for one year – the chance to explore up to four different locations at no cost, within a network of 35,000 apartments in 200+ cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible, long-term living, today announced #LandingLife, a national giveaway that will award one year of flexible living to three lucky individuals and their chosen guest. Contest winners have the opportunity to live in four different cities over the course of a year within Landing’s nationwide network of apartments with all living fees – rent, utilities, WiFi, parking and pet fees if applicable – covered by Landing.

As demand for flexible living and the digital nomad lifestyle continues to grow, Landing is offering the chance to experience the benefits of this new way of living firsthand. To enter #LandingLife, contestants can apply at hellolanding.com/p/landinglifecontest/ from October 19 to November 15. To be considered, applicants will be asked to submit a 60-second video explaining what 12 months of flexible living would look like for them and, if selected, share highlights from their experiences and adventures with the Landing community over the course of their stay.

“While I love to travel and explore new places, it’s always been a hassle searching for apartments, dealing with moving costs, and then having to pack up and do it all over again,” said Waseem Ahmad, a long-time Landing member. “With Landing, all I need to do is choose my next apartment on the app and pack a few bags – Landing takes care of the rest. It’s been a digital nomad’s dream come true.”

Landing members enjoy the freedom and flexibility to move around as often as they like – all without long-term leases, upfront security deposits, or the hassle of setting up utilities or moving furniture. Members also have access to perks like a concierge service, apartments outfitted with Landing’s in-house designed premium furniture, and more. The #LandingLife launch comes after a milestone year for Landing, where demand for flexible living helped the company grow from just nine cities in early 2020 to more than 200 cities today.

“With Landing, you no longer have to choose between the adventures of travel and the comforts of home,” said Bill Smith Founder and CEO of Landing. “Landing unlocks an entirely new way to live, allowing you to move wherever life takes you, and experience more of what life has to offer. We’re thrilled to give away the #LandingLife for an entire year to show people what living untethered is all about.”

#LandingLife winners will be selected by the Landing team and a judging panel made up of journalists who cover travel and flexible living, and winners will be announced on the Landing blog on December 1. Once selected, winning participants will be contacted by the Landing team to begin planning their year-long flexible living adventure, which will begin in 2022. Applicants must be US citizens, 18 years and older, and be able to travel freely within the US. Contest winners will be allowed to bring one guest on their journey, a pet, and will be able to move up to three times across Landing’s network.

To learn more about the #LandingLife giveaway please visit hellolanding.com/p/landinglifecontest/. If you are interested in learning more about a Landing membership please visit, www.hellolanding.com .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. Beginning with a network of fully-finished urban apartments, Landing offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience. Members have access to Landing’s studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in 200+ cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .