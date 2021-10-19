Asurint General Counsel Kelly Uebel Announced as Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA)

Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, Ohio, October 19, 2021 – Asurint General Counsel Kelly Uebel has taken on a new role as Chair of the PBSA’s Board of Directors. Having served as Chair Elect throughout the 2020 – 2021 year, Kelly will now lead the association for 2021 – 2022.

“It is an honor to bring my work with the PBSA Board of Directors to the next level and to continue serving with my esteemed colleagues on the Board and throughout the association,” said Kelly. “This is an important and exciting time at the PBSA. The COVID-19 crisis challenged the background screening industry and the companies and organizations that rely on us. As we emerge into a transformed economy with changing expectations, PBSA will continue to innovate in order to offer meaningful benefits to all members. Background screening continues to play an important role in keeping homes and workplaces safe and PBSA remains committed to our mission of advancing excellence in the screening profession.”

“Kelly is an accomplished leader in the background screening space and I have no doubt her contributions as Chair of the PBSA will be as impactful for the association and its member companies as her service as General Counsel has been for Asurint,” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer of Asurint. “Kelly has overseen Asurint’s PBSA accreditation and continually advanced our compliance standards to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We’re fortunate to have her on our team and support and celebrate her every success!”

In addition to heading the PBSA at a critical moment, Kelly will remain active with the Leadership Development Committee, which helps shape the association’s future. She will also continue her involvement in the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group.

About Asurint

Asurint helps employers take the guesswork out of employment background screening. By automating the background check process, the company helps clients lighten manual workloads, maintain compliance, reduce human error, and hire the right candidates. With a 99.99% accuracy rate, Asurint’s technology minimizes false positives, so employers can make better hiring decisions and improve the candidate onboarding experience. Asurint is PBSA Accredited and Privacy Shield certified. To learn more, visit asurint.com.

About PBSA

Founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003, the Professional Background Screening Association was established to represent the interest of companies offering employment and tenant background screening services. PBSA currently represents nearly 900 member companies engaged in employment and tenant background screening around the world. Visit www.thepbsa.org to learn more about the association.