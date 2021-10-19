How a New Art Algorithm Makes Online Art Buying Easier Than Ever

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year, the online art market doubled its sales, and it's not stopping there. Enter Artsper, a leading online contemporary art marketplace. The platform partners with galleries and artists to make art accessible. Having recently updated their site's algorithm to include more filtering and fine art advisory, starting an online art collection is easier than ever. Learn more about why, with a new site, it's easier than ever to start collecting art online with these five tips from Artsper.com .

1. A wide range of pieces of art are just a click away

On Artsper you have access to over 170,000 pieces by over 25,000 artists, accessing galleries from all over the world from the comfort of your living room. There's a perfect piece of art for everyone, regardless of taste or budget.

2. There's support available to make a smart investment

Artsper provides free art advisors as well as secure transactions on a global platform, shipping directly from galleries to art lovers all around the world. With Artsper, entry barriers for art purchases are a thing of the past.

3. Online technology makes shopping more efficient and enjoyable

Founded in 2013, the startup uses specialized AI algorithms to optimize and personalize the online shopping experience, making the search for the perfect piece easier than ever. Site visitors are presented with a specially curated selection of works, based on previous search terms and thus precisely tailored to the user's taste.

4. Inspiration is at your fingertips

Artsper has inspiration even for novices to the art market, thanks to their various channels such as an online magazine , Instagram , Pinterest , as well as curated art edits and featured exhibitions on their site.

5. The U.S. art market is going to boom

"9/10 experts are optimistic about the performance of the U.S. art market in the coming year. Now's the time to get involved." - François-Xavier Trancart, Co-founder & CEO of Artsper.

Artsper is an online international contemporary art marketplace. Its catalog brings together over 170,000 works from top-rated galleries around the world. It presents the most famous names in modern and contemporary art, as well as new talents. Thanks to its plurality of mediums and works ranging from $100 to $100,000, Artsper's mission is to make the discovery and purchase of art accessible to all.

