Tier One Partners Expands Content Studio; Welcomes Former Journalist Kate Streit as Senior Copywriter

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners , an award-winning, full-service PR, digital, and content agency that applies Agile Communications programming to help clients “thrive on change,” has added veteran journalist Kate Streit to its Content Studio as a senior copywriter. Tier One’s growing Content Studio helps brands act like powerhouse publishers through a wide range of content marketing services including content strategy, design and operations, copywriting and editorial services, SEO, video and animation, UI/UX design, inbound marketing strategy, and Hubspot management.



With Streit’s hire, nearly 30% of the Tier One staff is now composed of former journalists hailing from prominent business and consumer outlets such as Bloomberg, Real Simple, Boston’s WHDH (NBC) and WFXT (Fox) news stations, and Essence.

Streit joins Tier One with more than a decade of experience as a professional writer in a variety of capacities, ranging from personal finance and lifestyle reporting to content marketing. She has written for leading online publications like Simplemost and Apartment Therapy, among others. As senior copywriter, Streit will work with clients to deliver written content that helps brands connect with key audiences and fulfills business goals.

“Kate is a ‘Swiss-Army-knife’ copywriter who has mastered the art of brand storytelling through a range of experiences across marketing, branding, and consumer-focused communications,” said Ashley Tate, Vice President, Content at Tier One. "She has a deep understanding of how to create compelling content that engages both the heart and the mind, which is an invaluable component of every content strategy.”

Tier One’s Content Studio revenues have grown by more than 56% year-over-year in 2021. Recent highlights of the Studio include expanded support for clients including Ally and leading the renaming, rebranding, and website redesign efforts for Media Culture (formerly Koeppel Direct), a global brand response agency. The agency has also supported ongoing social media, blog, and content marketing programs for numerous clients in the B2B space.

About Tier One Partners

Tier One Partners is a full-service PR, digital, and content marketing agency that helps companies thrive on change. Our agile communications approach turns B2B and B2C clients in technology, digital healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and marketing services into category leaders by steadily aligning their missions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities of our time. Our earned media, creative content, and digital marketing strategies combined with our relentless pursuit of results, bring our clients’ visions and missions to the forefront — and keep them there. For more information, visit tieronepr.com.