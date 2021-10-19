The Foundation for Dermatology Education to Host the 3rd Annual Live Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Conference - Saturday, December 11 - Monday, December 13, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Annual Live Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Conference will be held virtually this year from Saturday, December 11 - Monday, December 13 and will feature 25 speakers, 11 mini-symposia, late-breaking research oral presentations, poster viewing sessions, peer-reviewed abstracts and more. Focusing on the latest advances in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of atopic dermatitis (AD), this multidisciplinary conference is a must-attend for dermatologists, allergists, immunology, sleep medicine, primary care healthcare professionals, and NPs/PAs/Nurses from all over the globe. Registration is now open for this 19.5 CME and CNE credited conference - RevolutionizingAD.com.

"This year's annual conference agenda is packed with symposia focused on emerging therapies, panel discussions led by industry leaders, industry sessions sponsored by global companies and the awarding of the new Totally 'RAD' Award," said Dr. Jonathan I. Silverberg, MD, Ph.D., MPH, RAD Conference Chair. "The Annual Live RAD Conference offers great opportunities to hear about emerging therapies and industry 'hot topics' from the best in the field."

New to this year's Conference, the Totally "RAD" Award recognizes a healthcare provider in the dermatology field who has provided invaluable impact to patient care or research of AD. The recipient of the Totally "RAD" Award will receive a prize, complimentary registration to the December 2021 and 2022 conferences, as well as recognition on RAD's website and social media. Nominations are due by November 19, 2021. Submit your nominee at http://revolutionizingad.com/award.

"I am excited to again be a part of the Annual Live RAD Conference and look forward to presenting on the current findings between COVID-19 and atopic dermatitis at Sunday's Hot Topic session," said Jacob P. Thyssen, MD, Ph.D., DmSci. "It is an honor to be part of an educational conference whose mission is to create a learning space where - through cutting-edge abstracts, case studies and oral presentations - we can all share in the latest advances and late-breaking research."

RAD 2021 conference faculty include Jonathan I. Silverberg, MD, Ph.D., MPH, Conference Chair; Sabra Abbott, MD, Ph.D.; Katrina Abuabara, MD; Andrew Alexis, MD, Ph.D., MPH; Andrew Blauvelt, MD; Genery Booster, Ph.D.; Korey Capozza, MPH; Zelma Chiesa-Fuxench, MD, MSCE; Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD; Mark Davis, MD; Aaron Drucker, MD; Anna Fishbein, MD; Phil Greenland, MD; Jon Hanifin, MD; Candrice Heath, MD; Peck Ong, MD; Amy S. Paller, MD, MS; Stephen Sheldon, DO; Eric Simpson, MD, MCR; Anne-Marie Singh, MD; Jacob P. Thyssen, MD, Ph.D., DmSci; Maria Wei, MD, Ph.D.; Prof. Stephan Weidinger, MD; Gil Yosipovitch, MD; and Phyllis Zee, MD, Ph.D.

More than 500 attendees are expected to register. To view the complete conference agenda, list of symposia leaders, and to register, visit RevolutionizingAD.com.

Saturday, December 11: 6:00 p.m. (EST) - Poster Viewing Opens

Sunday, December 12: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. (EST)

Monday, December 13: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (EST)

Follow the RAD Conference on the following social media sites:

Linked in - linkedin.com/company/revolutionizingad/

Twitter - twitter.com/revatopicderm

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/revolutionizingad

Press Contact: Patrice Melluso, patrice@revolutionizingad.com

JOINT ACCREDITATION STATEMENT

In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine and Foundation for Dermatology Education. Postgraduate Institute for Medicine is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

###

About the Foundation for Dermatology Education

The Foundation for Dermatology Education is devoted to educating dermatologists, allergists, primary care clinicians, nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, nurses, and other allied health professionals, and patients about atopic dermatitis.

Related Images











Image 1: RAD_2021_Logo





Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis 2021 Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment