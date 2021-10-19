Transervice Integrated Solutions Announces New Less-Than-Truckload Service

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transervice Integrated Solutions (TIS) today announced that it has launched a less-than-truckload (LTL) division to support shippers across North America.

TIS, a Transervice company, utilizes its cutting-edge proprietary technology to execute and solve complex logistics challenges. TIS's new LTL division complements the existing full truckload service and rounds out the company's entire freight management offering. The company's proprietary transportation management system, ShipTIS, emphasizes automation and complete data visibility for shippers.

"We're excited to add an entire full-service LTL division to our suite of logistics services," said President Eric Spearin. "Our customers have been leveraging our dedicated fleet capacity on a full truckload basis, but we continued to hear the requests for a true LTL solution. In addition to adding a dedicated LTL team, we also have integrated an LTL portal into ShipTIS where customers can book, quote and track their own LTL shipments."

TIS has leveraged its purchasing power by contracting with both premium and economic carriers on a national, regional and local level. This vast network will create greater cost-saving opportunities for customers and ensure the right carrier is assigned for every shipment's unique requirements.

The TIS LTL team is now available for shipment quoting, coordination, tracking and back office support. For inquiries or more information about Transervice Integrated Solutions' LTL services, visit ShipTIS.com or call 844-744-7847 ext 700.

About Transervice Integrated Solutions

TIS was formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Logistadvise Inc., a logistics software company founded by Eric Spearin and Lionel Bao. With headquarters in Los Angeles, Calif. and Toronto, Ontario, TIS utilizes its transportation management system to offer truckload solutions to shippers in the United States and Canada. As a data and technology company uniquely dedicated to the logistics industry, TIS delivers both 3PL and 4PL logistics solutions utilizing its cutting-edge proprietary technology to execute and solve the most complex logistics challenges.

TIS was recognized by Inc. Magazine in 2021 as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000.

