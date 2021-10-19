Clever Care Health Plan Further Expands Managed Care Expertise with Addition of Sonia Millsom to the Board of Directors

ARCADIA, California, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care Health Plan (CCHP), a Medicare Advantage insurance provider focused on delivering Western clinical-based medicine integrated with Eastern health and wellness methodologies to Southern California Medicare-beneficiaries, proudly welcomes Sonia Millsom to its Board of Directors. Sonia’s extensive leadership experience in risk-based managed care will contribute valued perspectives for the future growth of Clever Care.

Sonia Millsom is a long-time veteran of high-profile healthcare companies including UnitedHealthcare, Maven Clinic, Iora Health and Best Doctors. She has successfully executed multi-year growth plans, expanded new lines of business and delivered revenue growth for large national payers. Her vast experience in both startups and large publicly traded healthcare companies brings a diverse experience to the Clever Care Board of Directors, which beneficiaries will benefit from.

“We look forward to further enhancing our capabilities and continuing to deliver innovative Medicare Advantage solutions to our members,” said Myong Lee, President and COO of Clever Care. “Sonia has tremendous industry expertise, and her insights will help position Clever Care as a market leader.”

“I’m deeply passionate about delivering culturally sensitive care solutions at scale that meet the needs of 21st century medicine” said Millsom. “I am excited to take part in Clever Care’s expansive growth to offer comprehensive programs that serve the needs of the communities we serve and increase health equity.”

