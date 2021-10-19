Automox Welcomes Ziad Fanous As Chief Financial Officer

Boulder, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutomoxⓇ, the cloud-native IT operations platform provider, today announced the appointment of Ziad Fanous as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Fanous brings over 30 years of experience guiding public and private companies through periods of high growth. In this role, he will be responsible for scaling Automox’s finance team and guiding the company through its next phase of hypergrowth.





“Ziad brings a depth of experience leading finance teams at some of the highest-growth companies in technology,” says Jay Prassl, founder and CEO of Automox. “Ziad’s expertise will be invaluable for us as we embark on our next period of intense growth to become the leading IT operations platform in the industry.”





“I'm passionate about helping companies grow, and Automox is a stand-out as a cloud-native IT Operations platform,” said Fanous. “It's an exciting time in the ITOps space, and I look forward to being a part of Automox's mission to help organizations realize the strategic value of IT Operations to their businesses.”





Fanous joins Automox from LogicMonitor, a leading SaaS-based performance monitoring platform, where he held the position of Chief Financial Officer. Before his time at LogicMonitor, he was the CFO for PeopleAdmin and held financial leadership positions at Dell, IBM and Infogroup.





