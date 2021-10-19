Stax Launches New Subscription and Invoice Management Platform Stax Bill, Reducing Time Spent on Billing Operations up to 80%

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Stax launches Stax Bill, an all-in-one subscription and billing platform built for enterprise businesses. The cloud-based platform offers flexibility with robust financial management dashboards to control payment collection cycles and identify new growth opportunities.



Stax Bill simplifies subscription billing and invoice management by automating manual financial processes. It helps businesses improve accountability with clean and accurate books by eliminating the need to manually handle complex tasks. Additionally, the platform automates the dunning process to reduce customer churn and revenue leakage. Stax Bill offers increased accuracy and payment consistency during the payment collection cycle, allowing businesses to further maximize financial health and subscription growth.



“The customization and advanced financial insight provided by Stax Bill firmly separates it from other subscription and invoice platforms available in the U.S.,” said Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO of Stax. “Not only does the solution provide the metrics needed to spur growth, but it has also proven to help subscription-based businesses reduce time spent on billing operations by about 80 percent so they can focus on what matters most.”

Stax Bill provides a unified experience that significantly reduces the manual labor required to effectively manage payments for subscription-model organizations and offers the following features:

All-in-One Subscription and Billing Platform Create a fully adaptable pricing and subscription payments experience with the ability to bill customers through a single platform—without the extra cost in resources and manual labor

Invoicing and Recurring Payments Shorten processing time by scheduling and automating recurring payments using the customer’s preferred payment method

Advanced Financial Analytics Build the best pricing models for customers and identify new opportunities for business growth with insights gained from real-time and historical financials, recurring revenue, and subscription reporting

Customer-Enabled Payments Empower customers with the ability to manage their own payment details, adjust subscription plans, review invoices and statements, and more via Self Service portals



For more information on Stax Bill, visit fattmerchant.com/stax-bill.

About Stax:

Stax is one of America’s fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 25,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’s platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $12 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

