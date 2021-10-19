Rising LatAm Tech Startup Nuvocargo Boosts Team with New Hires from Uber, McKinsey

Experienced leaders deepen company’s cross-border logistics expertise and support operations as the company continues to grow in 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo , the only all-in-one digital platform for US/Mexico trade, announced today it has expanded its senior team as it continues to drive record growth and advance its position as a leader in the US/Mexico cross-border market. The three new hires joining Nuvocargo include Josefina Blanco, Legal and Compliance Lead; Luis Garcia, Head of Carrier Relations; and Claudio Gonzalez, Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff.

“Josefina, Luis and Claudio are powerful new additions to the talented senior leadership team that we’ve created at Nuvocargo. Their expertise comes at a critical time as we closely monitor the ever-changing cross border trade regulations, continue to drive the demand for our platform and as we look ahead to the expansion of our product offerings for carriers and shippers,” said Deepak Chhugani, Founder and CEO of Nuvocargo. “I’m excited that we are creating jobs in both the U.S. and Mexico and modernizing this hugely outdated industry with our digital platform. Our employee growth more than doubled last year and is a testament to our strong company culture and the impact we’re making in the logistics industry.”

Josefina Blanco, Legal and Compliance Lead, based out of the company’s office in Mexico City, Mexico, is now managing all matters relating to legal and compliance at Nuvocargo. Her expertise comes at an important time when Nuvocargo will assist its clients to navigate new transportation regulations in Mexico that will impact cross-border trade. Josefina has ten years of experience at top-tier law firms in Mexico and abroad, including Galicia Abogados, Mayer Brown LLP in New York, and Marval, O’Farrell & Mairal in Buenos Aires, where her practice focused on cross-border financing, banking regulation and M&A transactions. She holds a law degree from the University of San Andrés in Buenos Aires and an LL.M from Columbia Law School.

Luis Garcia, Head of Carrier Relations, now leads Nuvocargo's carrier relations and marketplace efforts from their Mexico City office, as the company’s carrier base expands in the U.S. and Mexico. He has over seven years experience leading large operations teams at world class technology companies such as Uber, CloudKitchens and Amazon. Garcia served as the Head of National Operations and Marketplace at Uber Mexico during a period in which the company scaled from 5 to 55+ cities in the country, making it one of Uber’s top four marketplaces worldwide.

Claudio Gonzalez, Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff based in the New York City office, now leads multiple cross-functional initiatives at Nuvocargo that are enabling the company to grow exponentially and acts as a partner to Nuvocargo's strategic client accounts. He will also act as Chief of Staff to CEO, Deepak Chhugani. Before Nuvocargo, Gonzalez was an investigative reporter at Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad, and worked as a Business Analyst at McKinsey. He holds graduate degrees from Stanford and Oxford, as well as an undergraduate degree in Economics from Harvard University.

Nuvocargo is modernizing the trillion dollar logistics industry for trade between the U.S. and Mexico. Mexico is the largest trading goods partner for the U.S. and this relationship only continues to strengthen. Nuvocargo's proprietary software streamlines door-to-door transportation between Mexico and the U.S. for business shippers. The company’s digital platform consolidates and provides visibility into key services such as truck procurement on both sides of the border, customs clearance, insurance, trade finance, among others.

Since its inception in 2019, Nuvocargo has consistently grown revenues 30 percent month over month. The company grew revenues by 25x in 2020 and continues to grow quickly in 2021. Today, the company’s fully bi-lingual team comprises 80+ employees in the U.S. and Mexico, and that number will likely be 200+ in the next 12 months. Additionally, Nuvocargo’s number of monthly shipments increased by over 400 percent in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 . The company’s digital platform is constantly evolving, with new products for shippers and carriers moving goods between the U.S. and Mexico.

Nuvocargo is the only all-in-one digital platform for cross-border trade offering freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance and supply chain financing. It combines powerful technology with an exceptional team of experts to seamlessly integrate end-to-end movement of cargo in a single platform. Nuvocargo is modernizing a $2T market that has yet to experience real digitalization, empowering shippers with unparalleled visibility, efficiency and support. Run by a fully bi-lingual team, Nuvocargo's unique position at the intersection of technology, logistics, the US and Latin America, contributes to growing revenues 30 percent month over month since beginning operations in late 2019. Nuvocargo is backed by QED Investors, David Velez, NFX, ALLVP, and the world-renowned startup accelerator Y Combinator, among others. Learn more about the Nuvo way at https://www.nuvocargo.com/en or follow @nuvocargo .