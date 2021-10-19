Life Extension Launches New Joint Mobility Supplement

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you’re young, it’s easy to take those healthy knees for granted, but without comfortable joints, everything is more difficult—whether it’s exercising, chasing after a furry companion or a grandchild, or even managing everyday household chores. Joint Mobility, a new formula from Life Extension, offers an innovative way to support joint comfort and encourage a healthy range of motion—thanks to a clinically-studied combination of turmeric (Curcuma longa) and tamarind (Tamarindus indica) extracts.

According to Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, about 30% of adults experience joint discomfort, and a large portion of that is knee discomfort specifically. Since joint discomfort can keep us on the sidelines, ultimately, it impacts our overall wellbeing. “Staying physically active has unequivocal health benefits for your mind, body and mood,” Dr. Smith said. “The first step to staying active is to encourage joint comfort, especially as we age.”

Thanks to the combination of turmeric and tamarind, Life Extension’s Joint Mobility formula is designed to do just that. Both nutrients in this joint-friendly supplement encourage a healthy inflammatory response, supporting joint comfort and promoting knee flexibility and movement—and each has been used for generations for a variety of health benefits. Nicknamed the “golden spice,” turmeric is well-known in Ayurvedic practices for promoting a healthy inflammatory response, as well as supporting whole-body health. Tamarind, meanwhile, is a kind of tree native to tropical regions in Africa, and it’s also prized for its health benefits.

Recent clinical research supports the use of both long-cherished nutrients. A 2019 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, 90-day clinical study published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences showed that the group taking the combination of turmeric and tamarind extracts had significant improvements in knee and joint comfort. What’s more, participants who received these nutrients had better walking speeds and improved knee flexion when compared to the placebo group. “Movement is part of wellness,” added Dr. Smith, “and leading an active, healthy lifestyle with plenty of regular body movement is the foundation of living a longer, more fulfilling life.”

Joint Mobility is the latest addition to Life Extension’s joint-support family lineup. Each capsule is gluten-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO.

