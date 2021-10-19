Paylocity Kicks Off Annual Elevate Conference, Preparing Clients to Navigate Today’s Most Urgent Workplace Challenges and Deliver Measurable Business Outcomes

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to prepare clients to meet today’s business challenges and co-create future innovations, Paylocity kicked off its 13th annual Elevate Conference today. The expanded, four-day virtual event offers industry trends and insights, best practices, peer-to-peer networking, professional and personal development and hands-on training for HR and payroll professionals. Attendees will have access to more than 80 sessions for 30 days.



The hottest topics at this year’s conference are the evolving needs of the workforce, attracting talent, and engaging employees in the highly competitive labor market. More than 65% of registrants report they are either currently navigating challenges of a hybrid work environment or expecting to transition to hybrid or remote work. Attendees also want to learn best practices for leveraging Paylocity solutions such as Community, Surveys, LMS and Premium Video to keep employees connected to their companies, and each other, to ultimately reduce turnover. Data gathered through Paylocity’s platform data shows companies using Community and LMS (top 10%) see 24% higher employee engagement as measured by the Modern Workforce Index score.

“This is the most complicated and challenging time to be an HR professional,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity, in his opening address. “Many of the trends that existed pre-pandemic have simply accelerated over the last couple of years. The role of HR has never been more important.”

This week’s conference will empower HR and payroll leaders to drive the strategic direction of their organizations, optimize collaboration and learning, and attract and retain talent. Renowned leaders and industry experts will deliver keynotes including:

Mel Robbins , TV host, best-selling author, and motivational speaker: “How the 5 Second Rule can Transform Your Workplace”

, TV host, best-selling author, and motivational speaker: “How the 5 Second Rule can Transform Your Workplace” Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour , America’s first Black female combat pilot: “A Conversation about Women in Leadership”

, America’s first Black female combat pilot: “A Conversation about Women in Leadership” Paula Davis , founder of the Stress and Resilience Institute: “Beating Burnout at Work”

, founder of the Stress and Resilience Institute: “Beating Burnout at Work” Jon Gordon , best-selling author and speaker: “Power of Positive Leadership and Teams”

, best-selling author and speaker: “Power of Positive Leadership and Teams” Ginny Clarke , former director of executive recruiting at Google: “You Don’t Have a Diversity Problem, You Have a Leadership Problem”

, former director of executive recruiting at Google: “You Don’t Have a Diversity Problem, You Have a Leadership Problem” Paylocity’s CEO Steve Beauchamp and CHRO Cheryl Johnson, sharing industry trends and best practices

Crowd favorites that give attendees direct access to Paylocity’s Product and Technology leaders are also back this year. Ask the Expert sessions and product demonstrations give clients the chance to ask questions and provide input to product development. Attendees can also take advantage of on-demand session breakouts on timely topics such as the “new” modern workplace, engagement and DEI, and strategic HR.

The conference also offers a chance to give back through a STEM-themed trivia event to raise funds for Girlstart, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring girls in science, technology, engineering, and math.

“Since we switched to Paylocity, they have been a partner to us in every sense of the word,” said Ruby Lem, Director of Human Resources for Ardmore Home Design and repeat Elevate attendee. “The Elevate Conference is just one way Paylocity takes the time to listen to my needs, then make product improvements and provide top-notch training events and educational content, along with their responsive service.”

Elevate Conference is the premier event in a range of opportunities for Paylocity clients to learn and network throughout the year, including free email alerts, workshops, webinars, and podcasts. In the last year, the company has hosted 200+ events, webinars, and podcasts reaching over 25,000 HR and payroll practitioners, and released thousands of resources in its PEAK knowledge base to help businesses stay current and upskill. For more information, or to register to access content from Elevate Conference, visit elevate.paylocity.com.

